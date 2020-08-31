Battle Athletes Daiundōkai ReSTART! Anime Reveals TV Format, 2021 Debut, Visual

The official website for the anime adaptation of Rui Takatō 's new Pale Blue Dot Battle Athletes Daiundōkai ReSTART! manga revealed on Monday that the anime will premiere in 2021 and will air on television. The website also revealed a visual for the anime. The anime is titled Battle Athletes Daiundōkai ReSTART! (the official website for the anime features a logo with the romanization Battle Athletess Daiundokai ReSTART! ).

The manga's prologue debuted on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's manga website Comic Ruelle & Comic Jardi on June 26, and is ongoing.

Takatō's manga features a completely new story for the 90s multimedia franchise Battle Athletes Victory . In the science-fiction sports action story set in the year 5100, elite athletes from around the solar system compete to become Cosmic Beauty, the champion of a huge athletic tournament. The prologue chapter includes images of the new competitors as well as Lahrri Feldnunt, Kris Christopher, and Akari Kanzaki, Cosmic Beauties of 100 years ago.

The Battle Athletes Daiundōkai original video anime shipped in Japan from 1997 to 1998. The Battle Athletes Daiundōkai ( Battle Athletes Victory ) television anime, which retells the story with a different plot and characterizations, also premiered in 1997. Geneon released both series on home video in North America. The franchise also includes manga, video games, novels, and radio dramas.

Takatō's other manga include Devilman Grimoire , Mikarun X , Hagure Idol Jigokuhen , and Cynthia_the_Mission . Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing Devilman Grimoire in English.