Pale Blue Dot Battle Athletes Daiundōkai ReSTART! Manga Ends

Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's manga website Comic Ruelle & Comic Jardi published the 10th and final chapter on Friday of Rui Takatō 's new Pale Blue Dot Battle Athletes Daiundōkai ReSTART! manga.

The manga's prologue debuted on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's manga website Comic Ruelle & Comic Jardi on June 26. The manga's second volume will ship on April 15.

Takatō's manga features a completely new story for the 90s multimedia franchise Battle Athletes Victory . In the science-fiction sports action story set in the year 5100, elite athletes from around the solar system compete to become Cosmic Beauty, the champion of a huge athletic tournament. The prologue chapter includes images of the new competitors as well as Lahrri Feldnunt, Kris Christopher, and Akari Kanzaki, Cosmic Beauties of 100 years ago.

The manga is inspiring a television anime series titled Battle Athletes Victory ReSTART! that will premiere on April 10. Funimation will stream the show as it airs.

The Battle Athletes Daiundōkai original video anime shipped in Japan from 1997 to 1998. The Battle Athletes Daiundōkai ( Battle Athletes Victory ) television anime, which retells the story with a different plot and characterizations, also premiered in 1997. Geneon released both series on home video in North America. The franchise also includes manga, video games, novels, and radio dramas.

Takatō's other manga include Devilman Grimoire , Mikarun X , Hagure Idol Jigokuhen , and Cynthia_the_Mission . Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing Devilman Grimoire in English.



Source: Comic Ruelle & Comic Jardi