Detroit: Become Human Game Gets Spinoff Manga

Kazami Sawatari, Moto Sumida create manga spinoff set in Tokyo, centers on android idol

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Global Comic label announced on Wednesday that writer Kazami Sawatari and artist Moto Sumida are creating a manga spinoff of Quantic Dream's Detroit: Become Human game. The spinoff manga launched on Kadokawa 's Comic Bridge online manga magazine on Friday. The manga is titled Detroit: Become Human - Tokyo Stories .

The manga is set in Tokyo, and centers on an android idol named Reina. She must deal with humans who perceive her and other androids as stealing their jobs.

Quantic Dream describes the original game:

Detroit: Become Human is set in Detroit City during the year 2038 after the city has been revitalized by the invention and introduction of Androids into everyday life. But when Androids start behaving as if they are alive, events begin to spin out of control.

Quantic Dream released the game on the PlayStation 4 in May 2018, and on the PC via Steam in December 2019.

Source: Global Comic's official Twitter account