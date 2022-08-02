Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector Manga Ends

Manga adaptation of series' 2020 anime film launched in October 2021

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website published the 10th and final chapter of Saru Hoshino's manga adaptation of the Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector film on Saturday. The manga's first volume will ship on October 4. The manga will have two volumes.

In addition, the final chapter also revealed that the main Psycho-Pass 3 anime will have a novel adaptation that will ship on November 20.

Hoshino launched the manga adaptation of the film in October 2021. The film concludes the story of season 3 on the case of the "Foxes" being pursued by Unit 1, the Bifrost mystery, and Arata and Kei's battle.

The film opened in Japan in March 2020, and also debuted exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside of Japan later that month. Ren Kanan also penned a novelization of the film that shipped in September 2021.

The Psycho-Pass 3 anime premiered in October 2019, with each of the anime's eight episodes having hour-long runtimes. The anime streamed inside and outside of Japan only on Amazon Prime Video . Saru Hoshino also drew a manga adaptation (seen right) of the main anime series, which launched on Shonen Jump+ in October 2019, and ended in August 2021. Shueisha published the manga's fourth and final volume in October 2021.

Source: Shonen Jump+