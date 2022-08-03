Joe Hisaishi Contracts COVID-19, Postpones London Wembley Concerts

Hisaishi was to conduct live London concerts this Friday, Saturday

Joe Hisaishi , the composer for nearly all the films directed by Hayao Miyazaki , has contracted COVID-19, and as a result, this week's Joe Hisaishi : The Music of Studio Ghibli Live concerts at London's Wembley Arena have been postponed. The concerts had been scheduled for Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6, but new dates will be announced later.

The AXS.com site posted a message about the concert postponement:

"... Due to Joe Hisaishi having Coronavirus he will unfortunately be unable to travel to London for the 2022 Studio Ghibli concerts. Therefore, both Friday 5th August and Saturday 6th August shows are postponed. We are working with Joe's team to reschedule both shows and we are hoping to have new dates for you in the coming weeks. Please keep hold of your ticket(s) as they will be valid for the coming dates. Please see a message from Joe: Hello everyone who was looking forward to my concert. I'm very sorry that I can't do it. I got infected with corona. We will definitely have a concert soon, so let's meet at that time. I'm looking forward to seeing you. Thank you! Joe"

Joe Hisaishi has composed the scores for all of Hayao Miyazaki 's films from Nausicaä of the Valley of Wind onwards. He also composed the score for Isao Takahata 's film The Tale of the Princess Kaguya , and is the executive producer of the upcoming stage version of My Neighbor Totoro which will begin at London's Barbican Centre in October.

[Via Ghibliotheque blog]