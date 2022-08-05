Bungo Stray Dogs Anime Season 4's 1st Video Unveils More Cast, More Staff, January 2023 Debut

The " Bungo Stray Dogs ft. Masahiko Minami and Chiaki Kurakane " panel at Crunchyroll Expo debuted the first promotional video and an "international visual" for the fourth Bungo Stray Dogs anime season on Friday. The video reveals that the season will premiere next January. The production team also announced more cast members and returning staff members.





Akio Ohtsuka as Genichirō Fukuchi

as Genichirō Fukuchi Makoto Koichi as Teruko Ōkura

Takehito Koyasu as Nikolai G

Takeshi Kusao as Mushitarō Oguri



The newly announced cast members are:

The newly announced staff members are:

As previously announced, the returning main staff includes director Takuya Igarashi , series script supervisor and writer Yoji Enokido , character designer and chief animation director Nobuhiro Arai , and the animation studio BONES . The main cast members Yūto Uemura (Atsushi Nakajima), Mamoru Miyano ( Osamu Dazai ), Sumire Morohoshi ( Kyōka Izumi ), Kensho Ono ( Ryūnosuke Akutagawa ), and Kishō Taniyama (Chūya Nakahara) are also returning.

Crunchyroll will stream the new season as it airs in Japan.

The first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016, and Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired. Funimation and Crunchyroll released the series on home video with an English dub last March. The anime's third season premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the season.

An anime film, titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple , opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018, and Funimation began streaming the film in June 2019.

The manga also inspired a smartphone game that launched in December 2017. Ambition released the game in English in July 2018, and Crunchyroll took over publication of the game in November 2018. An OVA shipped with the manga's 13th compiled volume in August 2017.

Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English.