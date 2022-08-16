Mega Drive Mini 2 Console Reveals Next Slate of 11 Games (Updated)

Phantasy Star II , Populous , Ecco the Dolphin CD , Shin Megami Tensei , more included

Sega revealed on Thursday 11 more games that will be included in its new Mega Drive Mini 2 console that will ship in Japan on October 27.

The new games include:

Gain Ground

Phantasy Star II

Populous

Sorcerian

Tōgi Ō: King Colossus

Viewpoint

Ecco the Dolphin CD

Robo Aleste

Romance of the Three Kingdoms III

Shin Megami Tensei

Tenka Fubu: Eiyū-tachi no Hōkō

The console will include more than 50 games, including Mega-CD ( Sega CD) titles. The previously announced games include:

Silpheed

Shining Force CD

Sonic the Hedgehog CD

Yumemi Yakata no Monogatari ( Mansion of Hidden Souls )

( ) Poppuru Mail ( Popful Mail: Magical Fantasy Adventure )

( ) Virtua Racing

Bonanza Bros

Shining & The Darkness ( Shining in the Darkness )

( ) Thunder Force IV ( Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar )

( ) Magical Taruruto-kun ( Magical Taruruto )

( ) Fantasy Zone (a bonus title that was never released for Mega Drive)

(a bonus title that was never released for Mega Drive) Out Run

After Burner II

Night Striker

The Ninja Warriors

Starblade

Splatterhouse Part 2 ( Splatterhouse 2 )

( ) Fushigi no Umi no Nadia (Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water)

(Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water) Megapanel

Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R

Columns III: Taiketsu! Columns World ( Columns III: Revenge of the Columns )

( ) Star Mobile (a bonus title that was never released for Mega Drive)

(a bonus title that was never released for Mega Drive) Alien Soldier

Tatsujin ( Truxton )

( ) Final Fight CD

Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers

Garoudensetsu 2: Aratanaru Tatakai ( Fatal Fury 2 )

( ) Aa Harimanada

Gyuwanburaa Jikochūshin-ha Katayama Masayuki no Mahjong Dōjō

Lunar: The Silver Star

Lunar: Eternal Blue

Wondermega Collection

Sanrin San-chan ( Spatter , bonus title never released on the Mega Drive)

The console will retail in Japan for 10,978 yen (about US$84).

Sega will reveal more of the games in various follow-up announcements in early August and late August.

Sega will release a similar Sega Genesis Mini 2 console in North America on October 27. The console will include more than 50 games, and some titles differ from the Mega Drive Mini 2 console.

Sega released the Mega Drive Mini console in Japan in September 2019, and in the U.S. under the name Sega Genesis Mini on the same day. Both versions of the console featured 42 games, although the games each console included differed.

The Mega Drive was Sega 's third console, and Sega released the console in Japan in 1989. Sega released the console in the same year in North America under the name Sega Genesis. Sega withdrew from the games console market in 2001.

Update: Edited title and article to reflect "more" games as opposed to "last" games. Thanks, David Matoushek.