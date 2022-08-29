Uma Musume Franchise Gets 1st Stage Play in January 2023

Nelke Planning announced on August 21 that the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise is getting its first stage play in January 2023. The play will feature singing, dancing, and racing.

The cast includes:

The first 13-episode Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. A "BNW no Chikai" (BNW's Oath) anime came bundled with the Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime's fourth Blu-ray Disc volume in December 2018.

The second season of the main Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime premiered on in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise 's spinoff manga series Umayon also inspired its own television anime that premiered in July 2020 and ended in September 2020.

A special anime commemorating the first anniversary of the game debuted online in February.

A new short anime series titled Uma Yuru will debut this fall.

Cygames is also publishing several other spinoff manga for the franchise on Cycomi , including Uma Musume Pretty Derby : Haru Urara Ganbaru! and Starting Gate: Uma Musume Pretty Derby .

Sources: Nelke Planning, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web