Lapis Re:LiGHTs Game Ends Service

The official website for the smartphone game in KLab and Kadokawa 's "Magic x Idol" multimedia project Lapis Re:LiGHTs announced on Wednesday that the game will end service on October 31 at 3:00 p.m. JST.

Sales of in-game "Shiny Stone" currency will halt on August 31. Customers can receive refunds on unused currency from October 31-December 31.

The game launched last December.

The franchise inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The theme of the project is in its full title, Lapis Re:LiGHTs ~Kono Sekai no Idol wa Mahō ga Tsukaeru~ (The idols in this world can use magic). "Asa no Hajime" is writing the scenario, and U35 is designing the characters. Yoshitaka Murayama is collaborating on the worldview setting, and Zuji is providing concept art.

Aside from the anime and game, the franchise is also inspiring novels and live events. Artist Hiroichi ( High School DxD: Asia & Koneko's Secret Contract!? ) and Shingo Nagai launched a manga for the franchise in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in October 2019 and ended the manga in January 2021.