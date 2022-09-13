Atelier Ryza 3 Game Announced for Switch on February 22, 2023

Players will be able to traverse multiple connected maps that will create one of the largest "living" fields in the Atelier series.

KOEI Tecmo's Gust brand will add another entry in the Atelier Ryza video game series. Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (Ryza no Atelier 3 ~Owari no Renkinjutsushi to Himitsu no Kagi~) will be released for the Nintendo Switch on February 22, 2023 in Japan. The U.S. product page on Nintendo's website lists a February 24, 2023 release date.

KOEI Tecmo has not announced if the game will be released on additional consoles. The game developer will stream a "First Look" presentation for the game with producer Junzo Hosoi on Wednesday at 5am PDT.

Nintendo describes the story:

Ryza and her friends are living their lives on Kurken Island when news of a sudden appearance of a mysterious group of islands in nearby waters arrives. To find a way to save her island, Ryza and her friends will set off on final adventure surrounding the "roots of alchemy."

Players will be able to traverse multiple connected maps that will create one of the largest "living" fields in the Atelier series. Keys will play a major function in the game from item synthesis to battle with unique effects. The game will feature a total of 11 party members, including faces both old and new.