Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Remaster Game Gets December 13 Release

The game will debut on5,4,Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via

Square Enix released a launch date trailer for its Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion remastered game on Tuesday. The game will debut on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on December 13.

The new remastered version will have HD graphics, dual language settings, and new 3D models for characters, as well as new music arrangements. Nintendo describes the story:

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION follows the story of Zack Fair, a young warrior admired by the boy destined to save the world, trusted by men renowned as heroes of legend, and loved by the girl who holds the fate of the planet in her hands. The tale of Zack's dreams and honor—the legacy that connects him to Cloud—is revealed in full in this grand saga that has broken the limits of an HD remaster.