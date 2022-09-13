'Ib' Psychological Horror Game Remake Launches on Switch in Spring 2023

Remake of classic 2012 RPG Maker game launched on PC in April, with English version in May

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that it will release the remake of kouri's Ib psychological horror game on Switch in spring 2023. Nintendo streamed the below trailer for the game

Nintendo describes the game:

A young girl named Ib visits an art gallery with her parents. While perusing the various works of art, Ib suddenly realizes that she is alone. As she searches for someone – anyone – else, the museum begins to change…

kouri released Ib for PC in 2012 as a freeware game. kouri developed the game in RPG Maker 2000 . The game is part of a genre of hit indie games made by creators in Japan using the various versions of the RPG Maker software, with Ib specifically being part of the wave of RPG Maker horror games that include Corpse Party , Angels of Death , Yume Nikki , The Witch's House , and more. The game received a remake developed on RPG Maker MV that released on Steam on April 11, with the English version available on May 17.