Splatoon 3 Game Sells 3.45 Million Copies in Japan in 3 Days

Game tops Switch's record for 3-day domestic sales

Nintendo announced on Monday that Splatoon 3 , the latest entry in its Splatoon shooter series, has sold 3.45 million copies in Japan in three days. The figure includes both physical and digital sales. This marks the highest three-day domestic sales numbers ever for a Nintendo Switch game.

The game launched on September 9.

Splatoon 2 shipped for the Switch in July 2017. The game has sold 2,016,182 copies in Japan as of February 2018 to become the first Switch game to surpass 2 million copies sold in Japan.

Nintendo released the first Splatoon game for the Wii U in May 2015. The game centers on "Inklings," who are beings who can transform between human and squid form. The game pits players in a fight for territory as two teams fight to cover their battlefield with their respective paint colors.

Viz Media is releasing Sankichi Hinodeya 's manga adaptation of the first game, and is also releasing Hideki Gotō's Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show manga.

Source: Nintendo via Hachima Kikō