News
Your Lie in April Author Naoshi Arakawa Announces New Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Naoshi Arakawa announced on his Twitter account on Tuesday that he is drawing a new manga series titled Atwight Game (Note: Romanization not official), which will have a preview in this year's 43rd issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on September 21. Arakawa did not reveal any further details about the manga, but posted the below drawing of the manga's protagonist.
Arakawa's Your Lie in April (Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso) manga debuted in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine in 2011, and ended in February 2015. Kodansha published the 11th and final compiled volume in Japan in May 2015. The manga inspired a 22-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Aniplex of America released the series on home video. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in September 2016. Kodansha Comics released the original manga in English.
Most recently, Arakawa drew the Farewell, My Dear Cramer (Sayonara Watashi no Cramer) manga, a sequel to his earlier Sayonara, Football two-volume manga. Farewell, My Dear Cramer launched in Monthly Shonen Magazine in May 2016, and ended in December 2020 with 14 volumes. Kodansha Comics released the manga digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release, and is also releasing the manga in print. Both Farewell, My Dear Cramer and Sayonara, Football inspired an anime film and a television anime adaptation. The Farewell, My Dear Cramer television anime premiered in April 2021, while Eiga Sayonara Watashi no Cramer First Touch, the anime film adapting Sayonara, Football, opened in June 2021.
Source: Naoshi Arakawa's Twitter account