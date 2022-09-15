Seven Seas Licenses My New Life as a Cat, Soloist in a Cage Manga

Wakana Yanai's Cinderella Closet manga also licensed

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the My New Life as a Cat , Cinderella Closet , and Soloist in A Cage manga.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Konomi Wagata's My New Life as a Cat ( Neko, Hajimemashita: Nyantomo Ki ni Naru Nyao ) in print and digitally in April 2023. The company describes the manga:

Nao Kazushiro is a normal high school student—until he gets in a traffic accident and winds up in the body of a cat! At first, it's all fun and games as he gets used to his new form, but then the novelty wears off and the hunger sets in. Luckily, he's picked up by Chika, a girl his age, who gives him food and a home off the streets. She's paw-fully sweet and pretty, but meanwhile he's still in a furry feline body! Will Nao (now Nyao) ever get his human form back, or will fur end up flying instead of sparks?

Wagata launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine in October 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on June 24.



Seven Seas will release the first volume of Wakana Yanai's Cinderella Closet manga in print and digitally in April 2023. The company describes the manga:

Haruka is a “plain jane” who left the countryside to start her college life in Tokyo. She's secretly in love with Kurotaki, a coworker at her part-time job, but she lacks the self-confidence to confess her feelings to him. Then she meets Hikaru, a glamorous but sharp-tongued fashionista who begrudgingly agrees to play “fairy godmother” for Haruka and help her learn to love and value herself in the process. However, there's more to Hikaru than meets the eye!

Yanai launched the manga in Shueisha 's Margaret magazine in June 2019, and ended it with the eighth volume on February 25.



Seven Seas will release the first volume of Shiro Moriya 's Soloist in A Cage ( Ori no Naka no Soloist ) manga in print and digitally in May 2023. The company describes the manga:

Chloe and her baby brother Locke were born in a prison the size of a city: a walled-off collection of ramshackle buildings full of dangerous criminals who live bleak and isolated lives. Their parents are gone, leaving Chloe to care for her brother. When a trio of soldiers manage to break out of the prison, Chloe goes with them but loses Locke during the escape. After years of training, Chloe returns to the prison city with one goal: to find her now 11-year-old brother and get him out of that hellhole, no matter what it takes.

The manga launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in September 2018, but went on hiatus in March 2019 due to Moriya's sudden illness. The manga resumed in April 2021. The manga ended in June 2021. Shueisha published the manga's third and final volume in September 2021. The English version of the manga launched alongside Shueisha 's MANGA Plus English manga website in January 2019.



