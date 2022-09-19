HIDIVE to Stream Love Flops Anime

HIDIVE announced on Monday that it has acquired exclusive rights to the Love Flops ( Renai Flops ) original television anime, and it will begin streaming the series this fall. Sentai Filmworks will release the anime on home video.

The anime will premiere on the AT-X , Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS11 channels on October 12, and on TV Aichi on October 17. The anime will also debut streaming in Japan on Hikari TV and AbemaTV on October 12. The cast will appear at an advance screening of the first two episodes at the EJ Anime Theater Shinjuku in Tokyo on September 25.

The anime centers on Asahi Kashiwagi, a student who one morning runs into a series of unusual accidents on the way to school — all in accordance with a vague television fortune he watched that morning, and all culminating with an unfortunate encounter with a girl. Coincidentally, all the girls he meets are new students or teachers at his school. Asahi's prior knowledge of the girls earns him the suspicion of Yoshio, a self-proclaimed "friend of Asahi." After school, he finds a love letter in his shoe locker, telling him to come to the cherry blossom tree behind school, again according to his morning fortune. Asahi heads to the cherry blossom tree to see what awaits him.

Nobuyoshi Nagayama ( Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan ) is directing the anime at Passione . Midori Yui and Fujiaki Asari are assistant directors. Ryō Yasumoto ( Steins;Gate 0 ) is handling the series composition and script. Kazuyuki Ueda ( Kinmoza! Kiniro + Mosaic ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is composing the music.

Sakie Suzuki ( Wasteful Days of High School Girl ) is handling color design. Eiko Tsunadō ( Tokyo Ghoul:re ) is in charge of the art setting. Kusanagi ( Berserk ) is the art director. Kouji Hayashi ( Wonder Egg Priority ) is the director of photography. Taro Yamada is handling the 3D. Ayako Tan ( Record of Ragnarok ) and Nami Niinuma are editors. Hisayoshi Hirasawa ( Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki ) is directing the sound. Yasushi Inomata ( Tawawa on Monday ) is handling sound effects.

Konomi Suzuki performs the anime's opening song "Love? Reason why!!" Voice actresses include Miku Itō , Ayana Taketatsu , Rie Takahashi , Hisako Kanemoto , and Marika Kōno , who play the anime's heroines, will perform the anime's ending theme song "Flop Around."

Ryūdai Ishizaka ( Iwa-Kakeru! -Climbing Girls- ) launched a manga adaptation in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine on June 24.

