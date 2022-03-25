Kadokawa Unveils Original Romantic Comedy TV Anime Renai Flops

Kadokawa unveiled a new original television anime titled Renai Flops ( Love Flops ) on Friday, with a premiere slated for later this year. The announcement did not reveal staff members or an animation studio for the project.

The anime centers on Asahi Kashiwagi, a student who one morning runs into a series of unusual accidents on one morning on the way to school — all in accordance with a vague television fortune he watched that morning, and all culminating with an unfortunate encounter with a girl. Coincidentally, all the girls he meets are new students or teachers at his school. Asahi's prior knowledge of the girls earns him the suspicion of Yoshio, a self-proclaimed "friend of Asahi." After school, he finds a love letter in his shoe locker, telling him to come to the cherry blossom tree behind school, again according to his morning fortune. Asahi heads to the cherry blossom tree to see what awaits him.

The anime's cast includes:

Ryota Ohsaka as Asahi Kashiwagi, a normal, everyday high school student



Miku Itō as Aoi Izumizawa a cheerful and honest yet reticent girl with a knack for household work



Ayana Taketatsu as Amelia Irving, a willful yet innocent and awkward American transfer student



Rie Takahashi as Ilya Ilyukhin, a quiet and introverted Bulgarian transfer student



Hisako Kanemoto as Bai Mongfa, a new teacher from China who goes easy on her students



Marika Kōno as Karin Istel, a cheerful German transfer student who is sometimes too high-minded for her own good



Jun Fukuyama as Yoshio Ijūin, a self-proclaimed friend of Asahi's who ingratiates himself to everybody



