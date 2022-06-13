Iwa-Kakeru! -Climbing Girls- Creator Ryūdai Ishizaka Launches Renai Flops Manga Based on Anime

This year's 12th issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Ryūdai Ishizaka will launch a manga adaptation of Kadokawa 's Renai Flops ( Love Flops ) original television anime project in the magazine's 13th issue on June 24. Love Flops Project is credited for the original work.

The anime centers on Asahi Kashiwagi, a student who one morning runs into a series of unusual accidents on the way to school — all in accordance with a vague television fortune he watched that morning, and all culminating with an unfortunate encounter with a girl. Coincidentally, all the girls he meets are new students or teachers at his school. Asahi's prior knowledge of the girls earns him the suspicion of Yoshio, a self-proclaimed "friend of Asahi." After school, he finds a love letter in his shoe locker, telling him to come to the cherry blossom tree behind school, again according to his morning fortune. Asahi heads to the cherry blossom tree to see what awaits him.

The anime will premiere this year.

Ishizaka launched the Iwa-Kakeru! -Climbing Girls- manga on Cygames ' Cycomi website in December 2017, and ended it in May 2019. Shogakukan published four volumes for the manga. Ishizaka then launched the Iwa-Kakeru!! -Try a new climbing- sequel manga on Cycomi in June 2019. The manga ended with its sixth volume in May 2021.

The Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- television anime based on the original manga and the sequel premiered in October 2020 and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.