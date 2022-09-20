JoJo, Attack on Titan Anime Writer Yasuko Kobayashi Starts New Manga

Saki Nonoyama draws art for Danzai Lock manga

Anime scriptwriter Yasuko Kobayashi and artist Saki Nonoyama launched a new manga titled Danzai Lock (Six Wards of Punishment) in Kodansha 's Comic Days app on Tuesday. Kobayashi is penning the story, while Nonoyama is drawing the art.

The manga is set in a world where, no matter what the circumstances, everyone who kills someone is themselves sentenced to death. Those on death row are imprisoned in the "Six Prison Districts," where a strange economic system has emerged. One day, a steam train sends a new batch of prisoners to one such district, as it does every day. A man named Yūshin, who calls himself a chaplain and bears priestly garb, also disembarks, and encounters a man who bears a sword that is called Kunoji.

Kobayashi has previously written the story for the Witchblade Takeru manga, based on the Witchblade anime series, on which she was also the head writer. Kobayashi also wrote the Kamen Rider Amazons Gaiden: Hotarubi manga. Kobayashi has been penning scripts for anime since 1996 with Jigoku Sensei Nube . Her most recent works include JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012-2021), Attack on Titan (2013-2019), Kakegurui , and Dororo .

Source: Comic Days