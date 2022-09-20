Laid-Back Camp Anime Film Gets Dolby Screenings in Japan Starting on September 30

Film opened in Japan on July 1, earned 1 billion yen as of August 23

The staff of the Eiga Yurukyan△ (Laid-Back Camp Movie) anime film based on Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan △ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga revealed on Tuesday that the film will get Dolby Cinema screenings in seven theaters in Japan starting on September 30.

The film opened at #3 on July 1 and earned 351,407,900 yen (about US$2.58 million) in its first three days. The film had earned 1 billion yen (about US$7 million) as of August 23.

Shochiku is distributing the film. The anime film features the familiar characters from the franchise now grown up, and reuniting to construct a campsite.

The film depicts Nadeshiko and the others, now grown-up, after some time has passed since the television anime. Rin, who now works at a small publisher in Nagoya, gets a text message from Chiaki. Yamanashi's tourism promotion organization has put Chiaki in charge of reopening a site that had closed several years ago. Upon hearing this, Rin suggests such a spacious site could be turned into a campsite. Chiaki and Rin reunite with Nadeshiko, Aoi, and Ena to launch the campsite development project.

The five assemble in work clothes to mow the grass, hold planning meetings, and build a campsite from square one, in scenes reminiscent of their club days in high school.

The television anime's five main cast members reprised their roles, and several main staff members including director Yoshiaki Kyougoku and scriptwriters Jin Tanaka and Mutsumi Ito returned from the television anime. Singer Asaka performed the film's opening theme song "Sun Is Coming Up," and Eri Sasaki performed the ending theme song "Mimosa."



Source: Comic Natalie