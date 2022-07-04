Laid-Back Camp Film Opens at #3, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Drops to #4

The Eiga Yurukyan△ (Laid-Back Camp Movie) anime film based on Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga opened at #3 on Friday. The film earned 219,161,120 yen (about US$1.61 million) over the weekend, and 351,407,900 yen (about US$2.58 million) on its first three days from Friday to Sunday.

Shochiku is distributing the film. The anime film will feature the familiar characters from the franchise now grown up, and reuniting to construct a campsite.

The film depicts Nadeshiko and the others, now grown-up, after some time has passed since the television anime. Rin, who now works at a small publisher in Nagoya, gets a text message from Chiaki. Yamanashi's tourism promotion organization has put Chiaki in charge of reopening a site that had closed several years ago. Upon hearing this, Rin suggests such a spacious site could be turned into a campsite. Chiaki and Rin reunite with Nadeshiko, Aoi, and Ena to launch the campsite development project.

The five assemble in work clothes to mow the grass, hold planning meetings, and build a campsite from square one, in scenes reminiscent of their club days in high school. The trailer also features scenes of Ayano Toki and Sakura Kagamihara.

The television anime's five main cast members are reprising their roles, and several main staff members including director Yoshiaki Kyougoku and scriptwriters Jin Tanaka and Mutsumi Ito returning from the television anime. Singer Asaka performs the film's opening theme song "Sun Is Coming Up," and Eri Sasaki performs the ending theme song "Mimosa."



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise , dropped from #2 to #4 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 154,865,050 yen (about US$1.13 million) from Friday to Sunday. It has sold a total of 1.4 million tickets for 1,903,144,340 yen (about US$13.99 million).

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in Japan on June 11. The film sold about 498,000 tickets for about 670 million yen (about US$4.99 million) in its first two days.

The film opened after a delay due to the Toei Animation hack in March. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on April 22. The film began screening in IMAX starting on June 11, and will screen 4DX and MX4D starting on June 25, and in Dolby Cinemas starting on July 1.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will screen the film in theaters worldwide this summer starting in August. The summer screenings will include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub . The companies will distribute the film in "all continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia (excluding Japan)."



Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Dororin to Bakeru Carnival (Dororin and the Transforming Carnival), the 33rd anime film in the Anpanman franchise , dropped from #4 to #7 in its second weekend. The film earned 63,559,030 yen (about US$466,700) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 193,025,010 yen (about US$1.41 million).

The film opened at #4, selling 83,000 tickets (43% more than the 2021 Anpanman film did in the same timeframe) for over 100 million yen (about US$739,700) in its first three days. The film opened on June 24.

The comedy trio Jungle Pocket, consisting of Shinji Saitō , Hirohisa Ōta and Otake, play the mayor and aides of Obake Town.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai (Let's Go! Anpanman: The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase 's passing.



The Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film dropped from #6 to #8 in its seventh weekend. The film earned 60,172,760 yen (about US$441,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,899,052,460 yen (about US$13.94 million).

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened on May 20, and its runtime exceeds 130 minutes. The film serves as the finale for the story. The film sold approximately 290,000 tickets to earn 389,509,100 yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days.

Attendees of the film are receiving a special book volume 14.5 as a bonus, which features a new bonus chapter 122+1 that takes place after the original ending.



Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film dropped from #5 to #9 in its eighth weekend. The film earned 63,601,100 yen (about US$466,900) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 4,165,925,800 yen (about US$30.58 million).

The film debuted at #1 in its first weekend. The film sold 641,802 tickets to earn 993,410,050 yen (about US$7.68 million) in its first three days.

The film has the highest-earning debut weekend for a live-action Japanese film in 2022 so far.

Shin Ultraman earned 17% more in its first three days than Shin Godzilla did when it opened in August 2016. Shin Godzilla sold 564,332 tickets to earn 845,675,500 yen in its first three days.

Shin Ultraman was delayed from its previously planned early summer 2021 timeframe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Takumi Saitou plays the film's main character, the man who can transform into Ultraman. Masami Nagasawa is the partner of the main character. Hidetoshi Nishijima also stars in the film.

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team helmed the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno was in charge of planning and scripts. Kenshi Yonezu performs the film's theme song "M87."



Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the 25th anime film in the Detective Conan franchise , stayed at #10 in its 12th weekend. The film earned 40,496,100 yen (about US$297,000) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 6.53 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 9,104,696,400 yen (about US$66.78 million). It is now approaching the final 9.18-billion-yen box office tally of 2018's Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer .

The film opened in Japan on April 15 and sold 1,321,944 tickets for 1,907,467,150 yen (about US$15.06 million) in its first three days. The film earned 1% more in its first three days than the previous record-holding film (for total earnings) in the franchise , Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , in its first three days.

Susumu Mitsunaka ( Haikyu!! ) directed the film at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ) wrote the screenplay. Gosho Aoyama was credited for the original work. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass ) composed the music for the film. BUMP OF CHICKEN performed the film's theme song "Chronostasis."



Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Last Transmutation), the second live-action sequel film in the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise , dropped off the top 10 in its second weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC