Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Stays at #2, 33rd Anpanman Film Opens at #4

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise , stayed at #2 in its third weekend. The film earned 232,196,690 yen (about US$1.71 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film sold 166,000 tickets on Saturday and Sunday, and sold a cumulative total of 1.21 million tickets for 1,639,203,960 yen (about US$12.11 million).

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in Japan on June 11. The film sold about 498,000 tickets for about 670 million yen (about US$4.99 million) in its first two days.

The film opened after a delay due to the Toei Animation hack in March. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on April 22. The film began screening in IMAX starting on June 11, and will screen 4DX and MX4D starting on June 25, and in Dolby Cinemas starting on July 1.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will screen the film in theaters worldwide this summer starting in August. The summer screenings will include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub . The companies will distribute the film in "all continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia (excluding Japan)."



Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Dororin to Bakeru Carnival (Dororin and the Transforming Carnival), the 33rd anime film in the Anpanman franchise , opened at #4 on Friday. The film sold 83,000 tickets (43% more than the 2021 Anpanman film did in the same timeframe) for over 100 million yen (about US$739,700) in its first three days.

The comedy trio Jungle Pocket, consisting of Shinji Saitō , Hirohisa Ōta and Otake, play the mayor and aides of Obake Town.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai (Let's Go! Anpanman: The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase 's passing.

Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film dropped from #4 to #5 in its seventh weekend. The film earned 98,232,800 yen (about US$726,900) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 4,027,500,850 yen (about US$29.80 million).

The film debuted at #1 in its first weekend. The film sold 641,802 tickets to earn 993,410,050 yen (about US$7.68 million) in its first three days.

The film has the highest-earning debut weekend for a live-action Japanese film in 2022 so far.

Shin Ultraman earned 17% more in its first three days than Shin Godzilla did when it opened in August 2016. Shin Godzilla sold 564,332 tickets to earn 845,675,500 yen in its first three days.

Shin Ultraman was delayed from its previously planned early summer 2021 timeframe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Takumi Saitou plays the film's main character, the man who can transform into Ultraman. Masami Nagasawa is the partner of the main character. Hidetoshi Nishijima also stars in the film.

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team helmed the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno was in charge of planning and scripts. Kenshi Yonezu performs the film's theme song "M87."



The Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film dropped from #3 to #6 in its sixth weekend. The film earned 69,574,500 yen (about US$514,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,776,392,600 yen (about US$13.14 million).

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened on May 20, and its runtime exceeds 130 minutes. The film serves as the finale for the story. The film sold approximately 290,000 tickets to earn 389,509,100 yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days.

Attendees of the film are receiving a special book volume 14.5 as a bonus, which features a new bonus chapter 122+1 that takes place after the original ending.



Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Last Transmutation), the second live-action sequel film in the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise , opened at #8 on Friday.

Fumihiko Sori (live-action Ping Pong ) returned to direct the films.

The first film, Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar opened on May 20 and follows Edward's fight with the character Scar. The film earned 96,503,050 yen (about US$754,800) in its first three days, and ranked at #9 in its opening weekend.

The films commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hiromu Arakawa 's original Fullmetal Alchemist manga.

The first live-action film opened the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2017 for its world premiere, before opening in Japan on December 2017.



Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the 25th anime film in the Detective Conan franchise , dropped from #7 to #10 in its 11th weekend. The film earned 54,626,750 yen (about US$404,100) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 9,029,251,300 yen (about US$66.79 million).

The film opened in Japan on April 15 and sold 1,321,944 tickets for 1,907,467,150 yen (about US$15.06 million) in its first three days. The film earned 1% more in its first three days than the previous record-holding film (for total earnings) in the franchise , Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , in its first three days.

Susumu Mitsunaka ( Haikyu!! ) directed the film at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ) wrote the screenplay. Gosho Aoyama was credited for the original work. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass ) composed the music for the film. BUMP OF CHICKEN performed the film's theme song "Chronostasis."



The Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Cucuruz Doan no Shima ) anime film dropped off the list in its fourth weekend. The film still earned 42,134,500 yen (about US$311,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 945,728,810 yen (about US$6.99 million).

Gekijōban Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san , the Teasing Master Takagi-san franchise 's anime film, dropped off the list in its third weekend. The film still earned 31,026,940 yen (about US$229,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 305,946,000 yen (about US$2.26 million).

The live-action film of Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband ( Gokushufudō ) manga dropped off the list in its fourth weekend. The film still earned 23,352,380 yen (about US$172,700) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 444,239,960 yen (about US$3.28 million).

