Shin Ultraman Stays at #1, 1st Fullmetal Alchemist Live-Action Sequel Opens at #9

Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film remained at #1 for its second weekend. The film sold 312,000 tickets over the weekend, and earned 486,095,500 yen (about US$3.80 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 1.34 million tickets and has earned a total of 2,034,681,150 yen (about US$15.94 million).

The film debuted at #1 in its first weekend. The film sold 641,802 tickets to earn 993,410,050 yen (about US$7.68 million) in its first three days.

The film has the highest-earning debut weekend for a live-action Japanese film in 2022 so far.

Shin Ultraman earned 17% more in its first three days than Shin Godzilla did when it opened in August 2016. Shin Godzilla sold 564,332 tickets to earn 845,675,500 yen in its first three days.

Shin Ultraman was delayed from its previously planned early summer 2021 timeframe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Takumi Saitou plays the film's main character, the man who can transform into Ultraman. Masami Nagasawa is the partner of the main character. Hidetoshi Nishijima also stars in the film.

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team helmed the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno was in charge of planning and scripts. Kenshi Yonezu performs the film's theme song "M87."



The Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film sold approximately 290,000 tickets to earn 389,509,100 yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days. The film earned 266,699,200 yen (about US$2.08 million) on Saturday and Sunday.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened on Friday, and its runtime exceeds 130 minutes. The film serves as the finale for the story.

Attendees of the film are receiving a special book volume 14.5 as a bonus, which features a new bonus chapter 122+1 that takes place after the original ending.

The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The new season was originally scheduled to premiere in October 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19. The anime featured a returning cast.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub .

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the 25th anime film in the Detective Conan franchise , dropped from #2 to #3 in its sixth weekend. The film sold 166,000 tickets over the weekend, and earned 237,728,550 yen (about US$1.86 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 5.72 million tickets, and has earned a total of 7,992,557,250 yen (about US$62.54 million).

The film opened in Japan on April 15 and sold 1,321,944 tickets for 1,907,467,150 yen (about US$15.06 million) in its first three days. The film earned 1% more in its first three days than the previous record-holding film (for total earnings) in the franchise , Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , in its first three days.

Susumu Mitsunaka ( Haikyu!! ) directed the film at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ) wrote the screenplay. Gosho Aoyama was credited for the original work. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass ) composed the music for the film. BUMP OF CHICKEN performed the film's theme song "Chronostasis."

The movie takes places in Shibuya on Halloween. At the Shibuya Hikarie building, a certain wedding ceremony is taking place. There, Miwako Sato is in a wedding dress. Suddenly, an intruder bursts in, and Wataru Takagi is injured protecting Miwako. At the same time, the serial bombing criminal from the incident three years ago that killed Jinpei Matsuda (whom Miwako was in love with) escapes. Rei Furuya, who used to be a classmate of Jinpei's at the police academy, tracks the culprit down, but a mysterious costumed person appears and attaches a collar bomb to his neck. Conan hears about the incident that happened three years ago from Rei, and tries to disarm the collar bomb.



Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th film, dropped from #4 to #5 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 81,821,500 yen (about US$640,200) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 1.43 million tickets, and has earned a total of 1,723,867,750 yen (about US$13.48 million).

The film opened on April 22. It sees Shinnosuke as a ninja, and teases at the "mystery of Shinnosuke's birth."

Masakazu Hashimoto ( Tari Tari , Haruchika – Haruta & Chika , Appare-Ranman! ) directed the film, and also co-wrote the script with Crayon Shin-chan anime scriptwriter Kimiko Ueno . Ryoku Oushoku Shakai performs the film's theme song "Hi wa Mata Noboru Kara" (Because the Sun Will Rise Again).



Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Avenger Scar), the first of the two live-action sequel films in the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise , ranked at #9 in its opening weekend. The film earned 96,503,050 yen (about US$754,800) in its first three days, and earned 70,652,480 yen (about US$552,600) on Saturday and Sunday.

The film opened last Friday. The film follows Edward's fight with the character Scar. Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei opens on June 24 and depicts the story's final battle.

The films feature a returning cast from the first live-action movie. The films star Ryōsuke Yamada ( Hey! Say! JUMP member and live-action Assassination Classroom 's Nagisa) as Edward Elric, Atomu Mizuishi (Garo - Makai no Hana, Prince of Tennis 2nd season musicals) as Alphonse Elric (voice and motion capture), Tsubasa Honda (live-action Blue Spring Ride 's Futaba) as Winry Rockbell, and Dean Fujioka (live-action Happy Marriage!? ) as Roy Mustang.

Fumihiko Sori (live-action Ping Pong ) returns to direct the films.

The films commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hiromu Arakawa 's original Fullmetal Alchemist manga.

The first live-action film opened the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2017 for its world premiere, before opening in Japan on December 2017.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC