30th Crayon Shin-chan Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song

TOHO began streaming a new trailer for Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th film, on Tuesday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Hi wa Mata Noboru Kara" (Because the Sun Will Rise Again) by the band Ryoku Oushoku Shakai . The film's staff also revealed a new visual for the film.

The film will open in Japan on April 22

Yū Sawabe and Yūki Iwai of comedy duo Haraichi and Rina Kawaei will be guest voice actors. Kawaei will play Chiyome Hesogakure, and Sawabe and Iwai will play themselves.

The film will see Shinnosuke as a ninja, and teases at the "mystery of Shinnosuke's birth."

Masakazu Hashimoto ( Tari Tari , Haruchika – Haruta & Chika , Appare-Ranman! ) is directing the film, and is also co-writing the script with Crayon Shin-chan anime scriptwriter Kimiko Ueno .

The previous film Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Nazo Meki! Hana no Tenkasu Gakuen (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie - Shrouded in Mystery! The Flowers of Tenkazu Academy) opened on July 30 last year. The film was originally slated to open in Japan in April 2021, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The film debuted at #2.

