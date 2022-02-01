30th Crayon Shin-chan Film Casts Rina Kawaei, Yū Sawabe, Yūki Iwai

Comedy duo Haraichi play themselves

The staff of Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th film, announced on Wednesday that Yū Sawabe and Yūki Iwai of comedy duo Haraichi and Rina Kawaei will be guest voice actors.

Rina Kawaei will play Chiyome Hesogakure (pictured above), and Sawabe and Iwai will play themselves (pictured below).

The film will open in Japan on April 22

The film will see Shinnosuke as a ninja, and teases at the "mystery of Shinnosuke's birth."

Masakazu Hashimoto ( Tari Tari , Haruchika – Haruta & Chika , Appare-Ranman! ) is directing the film, and is also co-writing the script with Crayon Shin-chan anime scriptwriter Kimiko Ueno .

The previous film Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Nazo Meki! Hana no Tenkasu Gakuen (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie - Shrouded in Mystery! The Flowers of Tenkazu Academy) opened on July 30. The film was originally slated to open in Japan in April 2021, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The film debuted at #2.

Source: Comic Natalie