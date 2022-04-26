The Quintessential Quintuplets Manga Gets New Bonus Chapter

Special volume to be distributed to attendees of upcoming anime film

The official website for the anime of Negi Haruba 's The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) manga announced on Wednesday that the series is getting a new bonus chapter 122+1 that takes place after the original ending. The manga will be part of a special book volume 14.5, that will be distributed as a gift to attendees of the ( Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film. This year's 25th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine will publish chapter 122+1 on May 18.

The film will open in Japan on May 20, and its runtime will exceed 130 minutes. The film will serve as the finale for the story.

The movie is getting a game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch that will launch in Japan with standard and limited editions on June 2.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and Haruba ended the series in February 2020. A novel series launched on March 31.

Kodansha Comics released Haruba's original manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub .

The anime's second season aired on TBS from January to March 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The new season was originally scheduled to premiere in October 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19. The anime featured a returning cast.