The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie Gets PS4, Switch Game

Trailer streamed for game launching on June 2

MAGES. announced on Wednesday that the Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film is getting a game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch titled Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Kimi to Sugoshita Itsutsu no Omoide~ ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie : Five Memories of My Time with You). The game will launch in Japan with standard and limited editions on June 2. The limited edition comes with a five-disc drama CD set. An official website opened for the game, and it streamed an announcement trailer:

In the game, players control Futaro. The game features mulitple endings based on which girl Futaro confesses to.

The movie will open on May 20. The film will serve as the finale for the story. Its runtime will exceed 130 minutes.

The anime's second season premiered on TBS in January 2021. The season's final episode aired in March 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The new season was originally scheduled to premiere in October 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19. The anime featured a returning cast.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub .

Kodansha Comics released Negi Haruba 's original manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and Haruba ended the series in February 2020.

MAGES. developed the Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Natsu no Omoide mo Gotōbun~ ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ~Summer Memories Also Come in Five~) game, which launched in Japan for PS4 and Switch in March 2021. The series also has a Gotōbun no Hanayome Itsutsugo-chan wa Puzzle o Gotōbun Dekinai puzzle game for iOS and Android devices.

Source: 4Gamer (Gueed)