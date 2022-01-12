The Quintessential Quintuplets Gets Novel Series in March

Novel series by Mika Toyoda launches on March 31

Kodansha is listing that Negi Haruba 's The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) manga is getting a novel series by Mika Toyoda. The first volume will launch on March 31.

Kodansha Comics released Negi Haruba 's original manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and Haruba ended the series in February 2020.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation. The first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub .

The anime's second season premiered on TBS in January 2021, and the season's final episode aired in March 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The new season was originally scheduled to premiere in October 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19. The anime featured a returning cast.

Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film will open on May 20. The film will serve as the finale for the story. The film's runtime will exceed 130 minutes.

Source: Kodansha