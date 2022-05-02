Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Is Now 7th Biggest Anime Film of All Time Worldwide

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film is still out of the top 10 at the weekend box office in Japan, but it earned 22,011,400 yen (about US$169,300) from Friday to Sunday and has earned a total of 13,547,869,790 yen (about US$104 million).

The Numbers website lists the film with a worldwide box office total of US$183,249,667, but does not yet include Germany's box office of US$2,574,760. The combined US$185,824,427 total alone puts Jujutsu Kaisen 0 above Stand By Me Doraemon 's all-time worldwide earnings of US$183,442,714 — making Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the seventh highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, unadjusted for inflation. With the weekend box office from Japan included, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 comes out to a worldwide total of at least US$185,993,759.60.

Currently, only Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , three Hayao Miyazaki films ( Spirited Away , Howl's Moving Castle , Ponyo ), and two Makoto Shinkai films ( your name. , Weathering With You ) have earned more than Jujutsu Kaisen 0 worldwide.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 remains the 15th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time. The film is the highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from the 2021 calendar year, after surpassing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time .

The film opened in the United States on March 18 and earned a cumulative total of US$29,693,448 in the United States as of April 3.

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the 25th anime film in the Detective Conan franchise , stayed at #1 in its third weekend. The film sold 580,000 tickets over the weekend, and earned 734,809,250 yen (about US$5.65 million) from Friday to Sunday. It has sold a cumulative total of 3,732,000 tickets for 5,230,824,750 yen (about US40.24 million).

The film opened in Japan on April 15 and sold 1,321,944 tickets for 1,907,467,150 yen (about US$15.06 million) in its first three days. The film earned 1% more in its first three days than the previous record-holding film (for total earnings) in the franchise , Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , in its first three days.

Susumu Mitsunaka ( Haikyu!! ) directed the film at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ) wrote the screenplay. Gosho Aoyama was credited for the original work. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass ) composed the music for the film. BUMP OF CHICKEN performed the film's theme song "Chronostasis."

The movie takes places in Shibuya on Halloween. At the Shibuya Hikarie building, a certain wedding ceremony is taking place. There, Miwako Sato is in a wedding dress. Suddenly, an intruder bursts in, and Wataru Takagi is injured protecting Miwako. At the same time, the serial bombing criminal from the incident three years ago that killed Jinpei Matsuda (whom Miwako was in love with) escapes. Rei Furuya, who used to be a classmate of Jinpei's at the police academy, tracks the culprit down, but a mysterious costumed person appears and attaches a collar bomb to his neck. Conan hears about the incident that happened three years ago from Rei, and tries to disarm the collar bomb.



Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th film, stayed at #2 in its second weekend. The film sold 254,000 tickets over the weekend, and earned 284,281,300 yen (about US$2.18 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 730,000 tickets for a total of 872,403,450 yen (about US$6.71 million).

The film opened on April 22. It sees Shinnosuke as a ninja, and teases at the "mystery of Shinnosuke's birth."

Masakazu Hashimoto ( Tari Tari , Haruchika – Haruta & Chika , Appare-Ranman! ) directed the film, and also co-wrote the script with Crayon Shin-chan anime scriptwriter Kimiko Ueno . Ryoku Oushoku Shakai performs the film's theme song "Hi wa Mata Noboru Kara" (Because the Sun Will Rise Again).



The live-action film of Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori 's Radiation House manga opened at #4 on Friday. The film sold 128,000 tickets for 155 millon yen (about US$1.19 million) in its opening weekend.

The story centers on the medical professionals in the radiology department of a hospital. The film features a returning cast from the live-action series, including Masataka Kubota as radiology technician Iori Igarashi, Tsubasa Honda as An Amakasu, and Alice Hirose as Hirono Hirose.

Masayuki Suzuki , a director of the live-action series adaptation, directed the film. Live-action series writer Haruka Ōkita wrote the film's script. TOHO is distributing the film.

ASMIK Ace and Shochiku 's live-action film of CLAMP 's xxxHOLiC manga opened at #5 on Friday.

The original xxxHOLiC manga 's story follows Yuuko — a witch who grants people's wishes, but in return the person has to give up something precious — and Kimihiro Watanuki, a man who has visions. One day, Watanuki encounters Yuuko and she promises to get rid of the spirits that torment him. In return Watanuki must work in Yuuko's shop and help her grant other people's wishes. Ryunosuke Kamiki (pictured left in visual right) plays Kimihiro Watanuki, while Kou Shibasaki (right) plays Yuuko Ichihara.

CLAMP serialized the original xxxHOLiC manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine and Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2003 to 2011, although it was renamed xxxHOLiC: Rō in 2009. xxxHOLiC: Rei is the latest manga, which launched in 2013 but is currently on hiatus. The manga is slated to return next spring in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine . The franchise spawned an anime film, two television anime seasons, and several original video anime projects.

The second film in the new two-part anime film project for the Free! anime franchise titled Free! The Final Stroke dropped to #7 in its second weekend. The film earned 128,055,740 yen (about US$985,200) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 417,000,580 yen (about US$3.20 million).

The film opened at #4 on April 22.

The first film opened in Japan on September 17. The films are the "final chapter" for the franchise . The project's tagline is, "Let's go, to the stage of glory." The first film opened at #3 at the Japanese box office, and earned 543,136,940 yen (about US$4.75 million) as of October 17.



The Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" 2021 anime film stayed at #8 in its ninth weekend. The film earned 34,522,900 yen (about US$265,600) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 2.14 million tickets, and earned a total of 2,558,009,800 yen (about US$19.6 million).

The film opened at #1, and sold 350,000 tickets for 440 million yen (about US$3.81 million) in its first three days. The film opened on March 4 after a yearlong delay due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" 2021 is the 41st film in the Doraemon franchise . The film is a remake of the 1985 Doraemon film of the same title. Susumu Yamaguchi — a key animator on many previous Doraemon movies, unit director of Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration , and the director of Mobile Suit Gundam AGE — directed the new film. Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Listeners ) penned the script. Official HiGE DANdism created the theme song "Universe" specifically for the film. Sibling folk duo Billy BanBan performed the insert song "Kokoro Arigatō" (Thank You for the Heart). Shirogumi , the 3D CG studio behind the production of the Stand By Me Doraemon films, handled the CG for the spaceships in the film.



The live-action film of the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) franchise dropped off the top 10 in its sixth weekend, but still earned 21,443,000 yen (about US$165,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,495,924,600 yen (about US$11.51 million).

