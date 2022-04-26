30th Crayon Shin-chan Film Opens at #2, 2nd Free! The Final Stroke Film at #4

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the 25th anime film in the Detective Conan franchise , stayed at #1 in its second weekend. The film earned 894,350,450 yen (about US$6.98 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 3,648,466,350 yen (about US$28.5 million). The film has sold 2.54 million tickets so far.

The film opened in Japan on April 15 and sold 1,321,944 tickets for 1,907,467,150 yen (about US$15.06 million) in its first three days. The film earned 1% more in its first three days than the previous record-holding film (for total earnings) in the franchise , Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , in its first three days.

Susumu Mitsunaka ( Haikyu!! ) directed the film at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ) wrote the screenplay. Gosho Aoyama was credited for the original work. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass ) composed the music for the film. BUMP OF CHICKEN performed the film's theme song "Chronostasis."

The movie takes places in Shibuya on Halloween. At the Shibuya Hikarie building, a certain wedding ceremony is taking place. There, Miwako Sato is in a wedding dress. Suddenly, an intruder bursts in, and Wataru Takagi is injured protecting Miwako. At the same time, the serial bombing criminal from the incident three years ago that killed Jinpei Matsuda (whom Miwako was in love with) escapes. Rei Furuya, who used to be a classmate of Jinpei's at the police academy, tracks the culprit down, but a mysterious costumed person appears and attaches a collar bomb to his neck. Conan hears about the incident that happened three years ago from Rei, and tries to disarm the collar bomb.



Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th film, opened on Friday and ranked #2 for the weekend. The film sold 280,000 tickets in its first three days to earn 350 million yen (about US$2.74 million).

The film sees Shinnosuke as a ninja, and teases at the "mystery of Shinnosuke's birth."

Masakazu Hashimoto ( Tari Tari , Haruchika – Haruta & Chika , Appare-Ranman! ) directed the film, and also co-wrote the script with Crayon Shin-chan anime scriptwriter Kimiko Ueno . Ryoku Oushoku Shakai performs the film's theme song "Hi wa Mata Noboru Kara" (Because the Sun Will Rise Again).



The second film in the new two-part anime film project for the Free! anime franchise titled Free! The Final Stroke opened at #4.

The first film opened in Japan on September 17. The films are the "final chapter" for the franchise . The project's tagline is, "Let's go, to the stage of glory."

The first film opened at #3 at the Japanese box office, and earned 543,136,940 yen (about US$4.75 million) as of October 17.



CheriMaho the Movie ~ 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ~ ( Cherry Magic! the Movie: Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ), the film sequel to the live-action television series of Yū Toyota 's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga, rose from #8 to #6 in its third weekend. The film earned 45,944,960 yen (about US$359,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 297,937,400 yen (about US$2.33 million).

The film opened on April 8.

Eiji Akaso ( Kamen Rider Build ), who played 30-year-old salaryman Kiyoshi Adachi, and Keita Machida (Gekidan Exile member), who played his elite, handsome co-worker Yūichi Kurosawa, returned for the film. Hiroki Kazama (live-action Cheer Boys!! ) also returned to direct the film, and Riko Sakaguchi ( The Tale of the Princess Kaguya , Mary and The Witch's Flower , Koi wa Ameagari no You ni ) wrote the screenplay.



The Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" 2021 anime film dropped from #4 to #8 in its eighth weekend. The film earned 34,660,050 yen (about US$271,000) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a total of 2,498,689,600 yen (about US$19.5 million).

The film opened at #1, and sold 350,000 tickets for 440 million yen (about US$3.81 million) in its first three days. The film opened on March 4 after a yearlong delay due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" 2021 is the 41st film in the Doraemon franchise . The film is a remake of the 1985 Doraemon film of the same title. Susumu Yamaguchi — a key animator on many previous Doraemon movies, unit director of Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration , and the director of Mobile Suit Gundam AGE — directed the new film. Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Listeners ) penned the script. Official HiGE DANdism created the theme song "Universe" specifically for the film. Sibling folk duo Billy BanBan performed the insert song "Kokoro Arigatō" (Thank You for the Heart). Shirogumi , the 3D CG studio behind the production of the Stand By Me Doraemon films, handled the CG for the spaceships in the film.



The live-action film of the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) franchise dropped from #6 to #9 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 31,832,500 yen (about US$249,000) from Friday to Sunday, and it has earned a total of 1,442,192,600 yen (about US$11.26 million).

The film opened on March 25.

In the film's story, a rich man appears, proclaiming that he will adopt one of the sextuplets. Just as the six engage in a battle royale to be the rich man's heir, three mysterious "story-ending" figures take on the brothers in a battle to the finish.

Tsutomu Hanabusa ( Kakegurui , Tokyo Revengers live-action films) directed the film. Ryōichi Tsuchiya wrote the screenplay, and Daiki Sugawara was a producer. Cinebazar and Hachinoji produced the film for TOHO to distribute.



The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film dropped off the ranking again after rejoining the list at #10 last week, but it still earned 19,884,400 yen (about US$155,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 13,500,530,240 yen (about US$105.6 million).

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3), comScore via KOFIC