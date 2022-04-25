Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Film Becomes 15th Highest-Earning Film Ever in Japan

Film surpasses earnings of Frozen 2 ; ties earnings of E.T., Armageddon

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film has earned 13.5 billion yen (about US$105.3 million) since it opened in Japan on December 24, and is as of Monday the 15th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time. The film has now surpassed Frozen 2 , and is tied in earnings with E.T., Armageddon , and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban .

The film is the highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from the 2021 calendar year, after surpassing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , according to the Mainichi Shimbun paper's Mantan Web.

The film opened in the United States on March 18 and earned a cumulative total of US$29,693,448 in the United States as of April 3.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.



Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web