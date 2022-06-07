Shin Ultraman Stays at #2, Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island Film Opens at #3

Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film stayed at #2 in its fourth weekend. The film sold 156,000 tickets over the weekend, and earned 234,067,100 yen (about US$1.76 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 2.14 million tickets, and earned a total of 3,182,332,850 yen (about US$24 million).

The film debuted at #1 in its first weekend. The film sold 641,802 tickets to earn 993,410,050 yen (about US$7.68 million) in its first three days.

The film has the highest-earning debut weekend for a live-action Japanese film in 2022 so far.

Shin Ultraman earned 17% more in its first three days than Shin Godzilla did when it opened in August 2016. Shin Godzilla sold 564,332 tickets to earn 845,675,500 yen in its first three days.

Shin Ultraman was delayed from its previously planned early summer 2021 timeframe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Takumi Saitou plays the film's main character, the man who can transform into Ultraman. Masami Nagasawa is the partner of the main character. Hidetoshi Nishijima also stars in the film.

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team helmed the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno was in charge of planning and scripts. Kenshi Yonezu performs the film's theme song "M87."



Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Cucuruz Doan no Shima ) anime film debuted at #3 in its first weekend.

The film earned about 400 million yen (about US$3.02 million) and sold approximately 200,000 tickets in its first three days. The film opened in Japan on Friday and is playing in 184 theaters nationwide.

The film's original announcement described the film as a retelling of the 15th episode of the original Mobile Suit Gundam television anime. The episode itself has been omitted from English releases of the series.

Manga creator and animator Yoshikazu Yasuhiko directed the film, and was also credited with the character designs alongside Atsushi Tamura ( Weathering With You ) and Tsukasa Kotobuki ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin , Saber Marionette J ). Yasuhiko had revealed in June 2021 that he was working on an unannounced anime film. Ka Hee Im was credited as assistant director. Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta ) penned the script. Longtime Gundam mechanical designers Kunio Okawara , Hajime Katoki , and Kimitoshi Yamane were credited for mechanical design in the film. Takayuki Hattori ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) composed the music.

The Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film dropped from #3 to #4 in its third weekend. The film earned 132,541,560 yen (about US$1 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,092,961,200 yen (about US$8.26 million).

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened on May 20, and its runtime exceeds 130 minutes. The film serves as the finale for the story. The film sold approximately 290,000 tickets to earn 389,509,100 yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days.

Attendees of the film are receiving a special book volume 14.5 as a bonus, which features a new bonus chapter 122+1 that takes place after the original ending.



Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the 25th anime film in the Detective Conan franchise , dropped from #4 to #5 in its eighth weekend. The film earned 128,592,150 yen (about US$972,100) from Friday to Sunday. It has sold a total of 6.17 million tickets, and earned a cumulative total of 8,608,375,550 yen (about US$65 million).

The film opened in Japan on April 15 and sold 1,321,944 tickets for 1,907,467,150 yen (about US$15.06 million) in its first three days. The film earned 1% more in its first three days than the previous record-holding film (for total earnings) in the franchise , Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , in its first three days.

Susumu Mitsunaka ( Haikyu!! ) directed the film at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ) wrote the screenplay. Gosho Aoyama was credited for the original work. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass ) composed the music for the film. BUMP OF CHICKEN performed the film's theme song "Chronostasis."



The live-action film of Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband ( Gokushufudō ) manga opened on Friday and ranked at #6 in its debut weekend.

The cast members from the manga's previous live-action series reprised their roles for the film, including Hiroshi Tamaki as Tatsu, Haruna Kawaguchi as Miku, and Jun Shison as Masa.

Tōichirō Rutō returned from the live-action series to direct of the film. The live-action series premiered in October 2020. The franchise also includes a six-part epilogue special that premiered on May 27.



Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th film, dropped from #5 to #7 in its seventh weekend. The film earned 44,489,350 yen (about US$335,800) from Friday to Sunday. It has sold a total of 1.57 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,886,597,350 yen (about US$14.24 million).

The film opened on April 22. It sees Shinnosuke as a ninja, and teases at the "mystery of Shinnosuke's birth."

Masakazu Hashimoto ( Tari Tari , Haruchika – Haruta & Chika , Appare-Ranman! ) directed the film, and also co-wrote the script with Crayon Shin-chan anime scriptwriter Kimiko Ueno . Ryoku Oushoku Shakai performs the film's theme song "Hi wa Mata Noboru Kara" (Because the Sun Will Rise Again).



The Hideaki Anno Selection: Ultraman 4K Special Screening ranked at #1 in the mini-theater rankings for the weekend.

The first "Yuki no Maki" (Snow Story) film in the Toku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ~Setsugetsuka~ film trilogy is still out of the top 10 in its third weekend, but it still earned 34,350,080 yen (about US$259,300) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a total of 230,602,400 yen (about US$1.74 million). The film opened on May 20.

INU-OH , Masaaki Yuasa 's musical anime feature film of Hideo Furukawa 's Heike Monogatari: INU-OH no Maki (Tales of the Heike: Inu-Oh) novel, is still out of the top 10 in its second weekend, but it still earned 30,023,980 yen (about US$226,600) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 123,879,834 yen (about US$935,300). The film opened on May 28.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3), comScore via KOFIC, Anime! Anime! (仲瀬 コウタロウ)