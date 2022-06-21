Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Film Drops to #2, Shin Ultraman to #4

Quintessential Quintuplets film rises to #3, Detective Conan drops to #7, Gundam to #8, Teasing Master Takagi-san to #9

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise, dropped from #1 to #2 in its second weekend. The film earned 300,400,030 yen (about US$2.22 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a total of 1,274,075,790 yen (about US$9.43 million). The film has sold around 947,000 tickets so far.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in Japan on June 11. The film sold about 498,000 tickets for about 670 million yen (about US$4.99 million) in its first two days.

The film opened after a delay due to the Toei Animation hack in March. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on April 22. The film began screening in IMAX starting on June 11, and will screen 4DX and MX4D starting on June 25, and in Dolby Cinemas starting on July 1.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will screen the film in theaters worldwide this summer starting in August. The summer screenings will include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub. The companies will distribute the film in "all continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia (excluding Japan)."

Tetsuro Kodama directed the film, and Naoki Satō composed the music. Nobuhito Sue was the art director, Chikashi Kubota was the animation director, and Jae Hoon Jung was the CG director. Dragon Ball original manga creator Akira Toriyama worked on the film's original story, screenplay, and character designs.



The Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film rose from #4 to #3 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 114,068,460 yen (about US$844,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a total of 1,635,234,120 yen (about US$12.11 million).

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened on May 20, and its runtime exceeds 130 minutes. The film serves as the finale for the story. The film sold approximately 290,000 tickets to earn 389,509,100 yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days.

Attendees of the film are receiving a special book volume 14.5 as a bonus, which features a new bonus chapter 122+1 that takes place after the original ending.



Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film dropped from #3 to #4 in its sixth weekend. The film earned 132,119,500 yen (about US$978,300) from Friday to Sunday and has earned a total of 3,839,710,000 yen (about US$28.4 million). The film has sold about 2.57 million tickets.

The film debuted at #1 in its first weekend. The film sold 641,802 tickets to earn 993,410,050 yen (about US$7.68 million) in its first three days.

The film has the highest-earning debut weekend for a live-action Japanese film in 2022 so far.

Shin Ultraman earned 17% more in its first three days than Shin Godzilla did when it opened in August 2016. Shin Godzilla sold 564,332 tickets to earn 845,675,500 yen in its first three days.

Shin Ultraman was delayed from its previously planned early summer 2021 timeframe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Takumi Saitou plays the film's main character, the man who can transform into Ultraman. Masami Nagasawa is the partner of the main character. Hidetoshi Nishijima also stars in the film.

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team helmed the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno was in charge of planning and scripts. Kenshi Yonezu performs the film's theme song "M87."



Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the 25th anime film in the Detective Conan franchise, dropped from #5 to #7 in its 10th weekend. The film earned 69,768,100 yen (about US$516,500) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a total of 8,929,681,550 yen (about US$66.1 million). The film has sold about 6.40 million tickets.

The film opened in Japan on April 15 and sold 1,321,944 tickets for 1,907,467,150 yen (about US$15.06 million) in its first three days. The film earned 1% more in its first three days than the previous record-holding film (for total earnings) in the franchise, Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , in its first three days.

Susumu Mitsunaka ( Haikyu!! ) directed the film at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ) wrote the screenplay. Gosho Aoyama was credited for the original work. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass ) composed the music for the film. BUMP OF CHICKEN performed the film's theme song "Chronostasis."



The Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Cucuruz Doan no Shima ) anime film dropped from #7 to #8 in its third weekend. The film earned 72,057,870 yen (about US$533,500) on Friday to Sunday, and has earned a total of 853,672,230 yen (about US$6.32 million).

The film earned about 400 million yen (about US$3.02 million) and sold approximately 200,000 tickets in its first three days. The film opened in Japan on June 3.

The film's original announcement described the film as a retelling of the 15th episode of the original Mobile Suit Gundam television anime. The episode itself has been omitted from English releases of the series.

Manga creator and animator Yoshikazu Yasuhiko directed the film, and was also credited with the character designs alongside Atsushi Tamura ( Weathering With You ) and Tsukasa Kotobuki ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin , Saber Marionette J ). Yasuhiko had revealed in June 2021 that he was working on an unannounced anime film. Ka Hee Im was credited as assistant director. Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta ) penned the script. Longtime Gundam mechanical designers Kunio Okawara , Hajime Katoki , and Kimitoshi Yamane were credited for mechanical design in the film. Takayuki Hattori ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) composed the music.

Gekijōban Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san , the Teasing Master Takagi-san franchise's anime film, dropped from #6 to #9 in its second weekend. The film earned 46,628,060 yen (about US$345,200) from Friday to Sunday and has earned a total of 245,664,600 yen (about US$1.82 million).

The film opened in Japan on June 10. In the film's story, Takagi and Nishikata are in their final year of middle school, and have both anxiety and hope for the future. During the summer of their final year, on the day before summer vacation starts, the two find a kitten that they name Hana. They decide to take care of the kitten themselves until they can find its mother. Inori Minase plays Hana, and Haruka Tomatsu plays a pet shop employee named Ōta.

The main staff from the anime's third season returned for the film. Yuiko Ōhara , who has performed a number of the opening and ending theme songs for the franchise's previous television anime, performed the film's insert song "Hamabō no Hana," in addition to performing the film's theme song "Hajimari no Natsu" (The Beginning of Summer).



The live-action film of Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband ( Gokushufudō ) manga dropped from #8 to #10 in its third weekend. The film earned 38,961,330 yen (about US$288,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a total of 392,746,890 yen (about US$2.91 million).

The film opened on June 3. The cast members from the manga's previous live-action series reprised their roles for the film, including Hiroshi Tamaki as Tatsu, Haruna Kawaguchi as Miku, and Jun Shison as Masa.

Tōichirō Rutō returned from the live-action series to direct of the film. The live-action series premiered in October 2020. The franchise also includes a six-part epilogue special that premiered on May 27.



Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th film, dropped off the top 10 in its ninth weekend, but the film still earned 26,671,900 yen (about US$197,400) from Friday to Sunday for a total of 1,972,639,050 yen (about US$14.6 million).

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3), comScore via KOFIC