L.A.'s Animation Is Film Fest to Screen Gold Kingdom and Water Kingdom, Oni: Thunder God's Tale

The official website for GKIDS , Annecy, and Variety magazine's Animation Is Film Festival announced on Thursday that it will hold the world premiere of Gold Kingdom and Water Kingdom , the anime film of Nao Iwamoto 's Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni manga, on October 21.

The festival will also host the theatrical world premiere of the California-based studio Tonko House 's Oni: Thunder God's Tale CGI animated series. The theatrical world premiere will screen on October 22. The show's creator and director Daisuke "Dice" Tsutsumi, and producers Robert Kondo, Sara K. Sampson, and Kane Lee will have a Q&A session at the screening.

GKIDS will screen the " Summer Ghost " anime short during the festival on October 22. GKIDS previously announced that it would screen the short theatrically in North American this summer. The company screened a sneak preview at Anime Expo on July 1. This year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival screened the short on June 15 and 17. GKIDS will release the short on Blu-ray Disc and digital platforms on November 1.

The festival will take place at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, Los Angeles from October 21 to 23.

Gold Kingdom and Water Kingdom will open theatrically in Japan next spring.

Oni: Thunder God's Tale will debut on Netflix this year, and will have four episodes.

" Summer Ghost ," the directorial debut of illustrator loundraw , short opened in Japan in November 2021.

