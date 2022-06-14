'Goodbye, Don Glees!' Anime Film, Obey Me! Anime's 2nd Season Get Premieres at Anime Expo 2022

The official Twitter account for the Obey Me! game app announced on Tuesday that the second season of the franchise 's anime adaptation will have its world premiere at this year's Anime Expo event on July 3 at 1:00 p.m. in Room 408 AB. The Obey Me! Boys will be special guests.

GKIDS also announced that it will screen the North American premiere of Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse 's Goodbye, Don Glees! original anime film and a sneak preview of loundraw 's Summer Ghost film at the event on July 1 at 4:00 p.m. at Regal Cinema.

Anime Expo will return as an in-person convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 1-4, 2022.

The Obey Me! anime's first season debuted with English subtitles on the official YouTube channel for the Obey Me! game app in July 2021. Funimation also streamed the anime, and it describes the story:

Based on the popular mobile game of the same name, the Obey Me! anime is a series of shorts depicting the lives of the brothers from the game. It's the perfect complement to the story you already know and love!

The otome game centers on a human who is selected to become an exchange student at RAD, a school for demons. Awaiting the protagonist are seven demon brothers each with a unique personality. The game app by NTT Solmare Corporation is part of the overall Shall We Date? series of otome games.

A manga based on the game titled Obey Me! The Comic launched on Mag Garden Kansai 's website in November 2021. NTT Solmare Corp launched the manga on its new MangaPlaza digital manga platform on January 24. The manga's first two chapters also launched in Japanese on the Comic CMOA website on the same day.

Goodbye, Don Glees! opened on February 18. The film is also screening at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which will run from June 13-18 in France. Montreal's 26th Fantasia International Film Festival will host the Canadian premiere. The festival will take place from July 14 - August 3. GKIDS is distributing the film in North America.

Ayano Okamoto was the art director of the film, while Eiko Tsunadō and Akihiro Hirasawa were credited for art setting. Saho Yamane collaborated on the art board production. Harue Ono was the color key artist. Yūki Kawashita was the compositing director of photography. Shigenori Hirozumi and Kana Imagaki were the 3D directors. Kashiko Kimura was the editor. Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( No Game, No Life Zero , A Place Further Than the Universe , Revue Starlight ) composed the music. Jin Aketagawa was the audio director, while Tsutomu Ueno handled the sound effects.

Ishizuka ( A Place Further Than the Universe , No Game, No Life Zero , The Pet Girl of Sakurasou ) directed the anime and penned the script, and Takahiro Yoshimatsu ( A Place Further Than the Universe , Hunter × Hunter , Trigun ) designed the characters. Kadokawa is distributing the film.

The Summer Ghost short opened in Japan on November 12.