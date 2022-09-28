Phantom Tales of the Night Manga Ends in November

Manga scheduled to end on November 22

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype online manga platform announced on Wednesday that Matsuri 's Phantom Tales of the Night ( Bakemono no Yawadukushi ) manga is scheduled to end on November 22, if there are no delays.

The manga's next chapter will debut on October 25.

Matsuri launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene in July 2016. Kadokawa published the 11th volume on July 26.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it released the eighth volume on August 9. The company describes the first volume:

Welcome to Murakumo Inn, a curious establishment that opens its doors to the troubled masses, human or otherwise. But to pay for the stay, the equally curious innkeeper takes payment only in the form of one's deepest secrets...Who will come calling today?

Matsuri 's HUMINT manga launched in Young Magazine the 3rd in June 2016, and it ended in January 2021.