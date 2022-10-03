Jump Festa '23 Event Returns on December 17-18

In-person event will also feature streams for some stage presentations

Shueisha revealed on Monday that it will again hold its Jump Festa event this year. The Jump Festa '23 event will take place at the Makuhari Messe event hall in Chiba on December 17-18.

Similar to last year, many of the main stage events will be streamed.

The following franchises will have stage events at the "Jump Super Stage:" One Piece , My Hero Academia , Black Clover , Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Dr. Stone , Jujutsu Kaisen , SPY×FAMILY , Chainsaw Man , Naruto and Boruto , and New Prince of Tennis .

A new "Jump Studio NEO" area will feature stage events for these franchises: Mission: Yozakura Family , Undead Unluck , Mashle: Magic and Muscles , Me & Roboco , Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku , Chained Soldier , Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! , Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective , Ayakashi Triangle , Blue Exorcist , Moriarty the Patriot , Rurouni Kenshin , World Trigger , Dark Gathering , and Too Cute Crisis .

Lastly, a "Jump Super Stage EX" event will feature stage presentations as streams only for Bleach , Kuroko's Basketball , and Haikyu!! .

Some of the physical hands-on displays at the event will not be available virtually.

Jump Festa '23 will release tickets for 40,000 attendees for each day of the event.

The Jump Festa '21 event in December 2020 was held as an online-only event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jump Festa '22 event in December 2021 was held as both an online and in-person event.

Shueisha usually hosts the convention in Tokyo each year, and the convention features booths, game demos, and stage presentations for popular franchises from the Weekly Shonen Jump , Shonen Jump+ , V Jump , Jump SQ. , and Saikyō Jump magazines. The convention usually reveals news about manga, anime, stage plays, and video games.