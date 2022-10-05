Bukimi Miki's Shy Manga Gets TV Anime at 8-Bit

Bukimi Miki 's SHY manga will get a television anime adaptation. An official website opened for the anime on Thursday, and it unveiled a teaser promotional video and visual:

Voice actress Shino Shimoji ( Aikatsu! , Hakumei and Mikochi ) will play Teru Momijiyama (pictured above on right), also known as Shy (pictured above on left).

Masaomi Andō ( Astra Lost in Space , Scum's Wish , School-Live! ) is directing the series at studio 8-Bit ( Blue Lock , Encouragement of Climb ).

Miki first published Shy in the Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine as a one-shot manga in January 2017, and then began serializing the manga in the same magazine in August 2019.

Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2019, and published the manga's 16th volume on Thursday.

Yen Press will release the series in English, and it describes the story:

Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as “Shy.” She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she'll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero!

Yen Press will publish the manga's first compiled book volume in English on December 13.