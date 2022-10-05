×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 2-8

posted on by Alex Mateo
Zombie Land Saga Revenge, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya - Licht Nameless Girl anime; Romantic Killer, Night of the Living Cat manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya - Licht Nameless Girl BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 October 4
Kingdom Season 3 Part 2 BDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 October 4
One Piece Season 12 Part 1 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$44.98 October 4
Zombie Land Saga Revenge BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 October 4

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
86—EIGHTY-SIX Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 4
Angels of Death Episode.0 GN 4Cite Yen Press US$12.99 October 4
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$14.99 October 4
Be Very Afraid of Kanako Inuki! GNPlease Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 4
Blade of the Immortal: Deluxe Edition GN 7 (hardcover)Please Dark Horse US$49.99 October 4
Boruto GN 15Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 4
Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 4
Chained Soldier GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 4
Dr. Stone GN 23Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 4
The Eminence in Shadow GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 4
The Faraway Paladin Omnibus GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$19.99 October 4
The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 4
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 4
Gahi-chan! GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 4
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 17Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 4
Imaginary GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 4
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 18Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 4
Konohana Kitan GN 11Please Tokyopop US$12.99 October 4
Moriarty the Patriot GN 9Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 4
My Hero Academia GN 32Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 4
My Love Mix-Up! GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 4
Night of the Living Cat GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 4
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 14Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 4
Romantic Killer GN 1Please Viz Media US$16.99 October 4
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 21Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 4
So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 4
The Summer You Were There GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 4
Sundome!! Milky Way GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 4
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 20Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 4
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 16Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 4
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 4
Unnamed Memory GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 4
Wandance GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 4
Yakuza Reincarnation GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 4
Yona of the Dawn GN 37Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 4
Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 4
Yowamushi Pedal GN 21Please Yen Press US$23.99 October 4

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
86—EIGHTY-SIX GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 4
Angels of Death Episode.0 GN 4Cite Yen Press US$6.99 October 4
Bakemonogatari GN 16AnimeNewsNetwork Vertical US$7.99 October 4
Be Very Afraid of Kanako Inuki! GNPlease Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 4
Boruto GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 4
Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 4
Changes of Heart GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 4
Chihayafuru GN 34Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 4
Desert Eagle GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 4
Dr. Stone GN 23Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 4
The Eminence in Shadow GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 4
The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 4
Gahi-chan! GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 4
A Galaxy Next Door GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 4
The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 4
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 17Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 4
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 4
Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 4
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 28Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 4
Moriarty the Patriot GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 4
My Boyfriend in Orange GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 4
My Hero Academia GN 32Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 4
My Love Mix-Up! GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 4
Necromance GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 4
Our Love Doesn't Need a Happy Ending GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 4
Raised by the Demon Kings! GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 4
Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 4
Romantic Killer GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 4
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 21Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 4
So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 4
Sweet Reincarnation GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 5
Tearmoon Empire GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 5
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 4
Unnamed Memory GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 4
Yona of the Dawn GN 37Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 4
Yowamushi Pedal GN 21Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 4

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 8.5Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 4
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 4Cite Yen Press US$14.99 October 4
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 October 4
From Toxic Classmate to Girlfriend Goals Novel 1Please Tentai Books US$15.99 October 4
I Kissed My Girlfriend's Little Sister?! Novel 1Please Tentai Books US$15.99 October 4
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 24Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 October 4
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$22.99 October 4
A Sister's All You Need. Novel 13Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 4
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 4
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 10Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 4
There's No Way a Side Character Like Me Could Be Popular, Right? Novel 3Please Tentai Books US$15.99 October 4
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 October 4
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 9Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 4
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 October 4
You Like Me Don't You? So Wanna Go Out with Me? Novel 1Please Tentai Books US$15.99 October 4

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 5
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 8.5Cite Yen Press US$8.99 October 4
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 October 4
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 14Please Seven Seas US$8.99 October 4
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 4
Holmes of Kyoto Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 6
A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 3
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 7
My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 3
A Sister's All You Need. Novel 13Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 4
Seventh Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 7
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 4
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 10Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 4
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 6
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 4
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 6
When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 3

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition Switch gameCite Square Enix US$39.99 October 6
Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Bandai Namco US$49.99 October 7

