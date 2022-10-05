News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 2-8
posted on by Alex Mateo
Zombie Land Saga Revenge, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya - Licht Nameless Girl anime; Romantic Killer, Night of the Living Cat manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya - Licht Nameless Girl BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|October 4
|Kingdom Season 3 Part 2 BDCite
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|October 4
|One Piece Season 12 Part 1 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$44.98
|October 4
|Zombie Land Saga Revenge BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|October 4
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|86—EIGHTY-SIX Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Angels of Death Episode.0 GN 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|October 4
|Be Very Afraid of Kanako Inuki! GNPlease
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Blade of the Immortal: Deluxe Edition GN 7 (hardcover)Please
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|October 4
|Boruto GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 4
|Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Chained Soldier GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Dr. Stone GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 4
|The Eminence in Shadow GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 4
|The Faraway Paladin Omnibus GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$19.99
|October 4
|The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 4
|Gahi-chan! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Grand Blue Dreaming GN 17Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Imaginary GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 4
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Konohana Kitan GN 11Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 4
|My Hero Academia GN 32Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 4
|My Love Mix-Up! GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 4
|Night of the Living Cat GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 4
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 14Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Romantic Killer GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|October 4
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 4
|So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 4
|The Summer You Were There GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 4
|Sundome!! Milky Way GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 4
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 20Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Unnamed Memory GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Wandance GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Yakuza Reincarnation GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Yona of the Dawn GN 37Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 4
|Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Yowamushi Pedal GN 21Please
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|October 4
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|86—EIGHTY-SIX GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 4
|Angels of Death Episode.0 GN 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 4
|Bakemonogatari GN 16AnimeNewsNetwork
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|October 4
|Be Very Afraid of Kanako Inuki! GNPlease
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 4
|Boruto GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 4
|Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 4
|Changes of Heart GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 4
|Chihayafuru GN 34Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 4
|Desert Eagle GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 4
|Dr. Stone GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 4
|The Eminence in Shadow GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 4
|The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 4
|Gahi-chan! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 4
|A Galaxy Next Door GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 4
|The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 4
|Grand Blue Dreaming GN 17Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 4
|The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 4
|Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 4
|Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 28Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 4
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 4
|My Boyfriend in Orange GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 4
|My Hero Academia GN 32Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 4
|My Love Mix-Up! GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 4
|Necromance GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 4
|Our Love Doesn't Need a Happy Ending GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 4
|Raised by the Demon Kings! GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 4
|Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 4
|Romantic Killer GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 4
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 4
|So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 4
|Sweet Reincarnation GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 5
|Tearmoon Empire GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 5
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 4
|Unnamed Memory GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 4
|Yona of the Dawn GN 37Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 4
|Yowamushi Pedal GN 21Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 4
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 8.5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 4
|The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 4
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 4
|From Toxic Classmate to Girlfriend Goals Novel 1Please
|Tentai Books
|US$15.99
|October 4
|I Kissed My Girlfriend's Little Sister?! Novel 1Please
|Tentai Books
|US$15.99
|October 4
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 24Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|October 4
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$22.99
|October 4
|A Sister's All You Need. Novel 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 4
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 4
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 4
|There's No Way a Side Character Like Me Could Be Popular, Right? Novel 3Please
|Tentai Books
|US$15.99
|October 4
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|October 4
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 4
|The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|October 4
|You Like Me Don't You? So Wanna Go Out with Me? Novel 1Please
|Tentai Books
|US$15.99
|October 4
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 5
|Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 8.5Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 4
|The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 4
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$8.99
|October 4
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 4
|Holmes of Kyoto Novel 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 6
|A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 3
|My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 7
|My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 3
|A Sister's All You Need. Novel 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 4
|Seventh Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 7
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 4
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 4
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 6
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 4
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 6
|When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 3
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition Switch gameCite
|Square Enix
|US$39.99
|October 6
|Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Bandai Namco
|US$49.99
|October 7