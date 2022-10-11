News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 9-15
posted on by Alex Mateo
Ranking of Kings, The Vampire Dies in No Time anime; Dandadan, SHWD manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Fate/Grand Carnival BDPlease
|Aniplex of America
|US$34.98
|October 11
|Free! -Road to the World- The Dream BDCite
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$34.98
|October 11
|Girls und Panzer der Film BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|October 11
|Humanity Has Declined BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|October 11
|Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny Collection 1 BDPlease
|Sunrise
|US$74.99
|October 11
|Night Head Genesis Complete Collection BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$39.99
|October 11
|Ocean Waves BD/DVDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$24.98
|October 11
|Ranking of Kings Season 1 Part 1 BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|October 11
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|October 11
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$89.98
|October 11
|The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 1 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|October 11
|When Marnie Was There BD/DVDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$24.98
|October 11
|When Marnie Was There Steelbook BD/DVDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$26.98
|October 11
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|ATOM: The Beginning Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Titan Manga
|US$12.99
|October 11
|Beauty and the Feast GN 4Cite
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|October 11
|Black and White: Tough Love at the Office GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 11
|Black or White GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|October 11
|Case Closed GN 84Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 11
|Cat Massage Therapy GN 3 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 11
|Dandadan GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 11
|The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 11
|Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|October 11
|The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún Deluxe Edition Omnibus GN 2 (hardcover)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$42.99
|October 11
|The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 11
|The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 11
|Hi Score Girl GN 9Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|October 11
|Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 11
|I Belong to the Baddest Girl at School GN 5Please
|One Peace
|US$12.95
|October 11
|Island in a Puddle GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 11
|Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 11
|Kaiju No. 8 GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 11
|Kemono Jihen GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 11
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 11
|Lovesick Ellie GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 11
|Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 11
|Moon & Sun GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|October 11
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|October 11
|Ore Miko GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$16.95
|October 11
|Peach Boy Riverside GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 11
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 11
|Sakamoto Days GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 11
|The Song of Yoru and Asa Encore GNPlease
|Kuma
|US$14.95
|October 11
|Splatoon GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 11
|SHWD GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 11
|This Is Screwed up but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 11
|Usotoki Rhetoric GN 1Please
|One Peace
|US$10.95
|October 13
|Vampire Dormitory GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 11
|Yuri Espoir GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|October 11
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 12
|Black and White: Tough Love at the Office GN 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 11
|Case Closed GN 84AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 11
|Dandadan GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 11
|The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 11
|The Evil Secret Society of Cats GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 11
|The Fable GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 11
|Giant Killing GN 33Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 11
|Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 11
|The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 11
|The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 11
|Island in a Puddle GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 11
|Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 11
|Kaiju No. 8 GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 11
|Kemono Jihen GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 11
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 11
|Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 11
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 11
|My Maid, Miss Kishi GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 11
|Police in a Pod GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 11
|Quality Assurance in Another World GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 11
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 11
|Sakamoto Days GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 11
|The Shadows of Who We Once Were GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 11
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 11
|Tokyo Revengers GN 27Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 11
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Berserk of Gluttony Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 11
|The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 11
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 11
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 11
|I'm in Love with the Villainess Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 11
|In the Land of Leadale Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 11
|Magistellus Bad Trip Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 11
|Sasaki and Peeps Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 11
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Apothecary Diaries Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 10
|Full Metal Panic! Short Stories Novel 2Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 14
|I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 13
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 13
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 26Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 10
|In the Land of Leadale Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|October 11
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 13
|Magistellus Bad Trip Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|October 11
|My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 12
|The Reincarnated Princess Spends Another Day Skipping Story Routes Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 10
|Sasaki and Peeps Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 11
|Yuri Tama: From Third Wheel to Trifecta Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 11
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Dragon Ball: The Breakers Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Bandai Namco
|US$29.99
|October 13
|No More Heroes 3 PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameCite
|XSEED Games
|US$59.99
|October 11
|Triangle Strategy PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|October 13
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|AKIRA: Art of Wall bookPlease
|Kodansha USA
|US$129.99
|October 11
discuss this in the forum |
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history