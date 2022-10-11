×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 9-15

posted on by Alex Mateo
Ranking of Kings, The Vampire Dies in No Time anime; Dandadan, SHWD manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Fate/Grand Carnival BDPlease Aniplex of America US$34.98 October 11
Free! -Road to the World- The Dream BDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$34.98 October 11
Girls und Panzer der Film BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 October 11
Humanity Has Declined BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 October 11
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny Collection 1 BDPlease Sunrise US$74.99 October 11
Night Head Genesis Complete Collection BDPlease Media Blasters US$39.99 October 11
Ocean Waves BD/DVDPlease GKIDS US$24.98 October 11
Ranking of Kings Season 1 Part 1 BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 October 11
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 October 11
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$89.98 October 11
The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 October 11
When Marnie Was There BD/DVDPlease GKIDS US$24.98 October 11
When Marnie Was There Steelbook BD/DVDPlease GKIDS US$26.98 October 11

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
ATOM: The Beginning Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Titan Manga US$12.99 October 11
Beauty and the Feast GN 4Cite Square Enix Manga US$14.99 October 11
Black and White: Tough Love at the Office GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 October 11
Black or White GN 5Please Viz Media US$12.99 October 11
Case Closed GN 84Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 11
Cat Massage Therapy GN 3 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 11
Dandadan GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 11
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 11
Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke GN 1Please Tokyopop US$12.99 October 11
The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún Deluxe Edition Omnibus GN 2 (hardcover)Please Seven Seas US$42.99 October 11
The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 11
The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 11
Hi Score Girl GN 9Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 October 11
Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 11
I Belong to the Baddest Girl at School GN 5Please One Peace US$12.95 October 11
Island in a Puddle GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 11
Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 11
Kaiju No. 8 GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 11
Kemono Jihen GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 11
Komi Can't Communicate GN 21Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 11
Lovesick Ellie GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 11
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 11
Moon & Sun GN 2Please Viz Media US$12.99 October 11
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 October 11
Ore Miko GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$16.95 October 11
Peach Boy Riverside GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 11
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 11
Sakamoto Days GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 11
The Song of Yoru and Asa Encore GNPlease Kuma US$14.95 October 11
Splatoon GN 15Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 11
SHWD GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 11
This Is Screwed up but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 11
Usotoki Rhetoric GN 1Please One Peace US$10.95 October 13
Vampire Dormitory GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 11
Yuri Espoir GN 2Please Tokyopop US$12.99 October 11

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 12
Black and White: Tough Love at the Office GN 1Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 October 11
Case Closed GN 84AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 October 11
Dandadan GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 11
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 11
The Evil Secret Society of Cats GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 11
The Fable GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 11
Giant Killing GN 33Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 11
Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 11
The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 11
The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 11
Island in a Puddle GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 11
Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 11
Kaiju No. 8 GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 11
Kemono Jihen GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 11
Komi Can't Communicate GN 21Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 11
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 11
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 11
My Maid, Miss Kishi GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 11
Police in a Pod GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 11
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 11
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 11
Sakamoto Days GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 11
The Shadows of Who We Once Were GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 11
Something's Wrong With Us GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 11
Tokyo Revengers GN 27Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 11

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 11
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 1Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 October 11
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 October 11
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 11
I'm in Love with the Villainess Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 11
In the Land of Leadale Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 11
Magistellus Bad Trip Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 11
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 11

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Apothecary Diaries Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 10
Full Metal Panic! Short Stories Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 14
I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 October 13
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 13
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 26Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 10
In the Land of Leadale Novel 6Please Yen Press US$7.99 October 11
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 13
Magistellus Bad Trip Novel 2Please Yen Press US$7.99 October 11
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 12
The Reincarnated Princess Spends Another Day Skipping Story Routes Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 10
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 11
Yuri Tama: From Third Wheel to Trifecta Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 11

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Bandai Namco US$29.99 October 13
No More Heroes 3 PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameCite XSEED Games US$59.99 October 11
Triangle Strategy PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix US$59.99 October 13

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
AKIRA: Art of Wall bookPlease Kodansha USA US$129.99 October 11
