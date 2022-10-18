News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 16-22
posted on by Alex Mateo
Burn The Witch, The Deer King anime; Mission: Yozakura Family, The Executioner and Her Way of Life manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Aoharu x Machinegun BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|October 18
Burn The Witch BD
|Viz Media
|US$24.98
|October 18
Burn The Witch Limited Edition BD
|Viz Media
|US$39.98
|October 18
The Deer King BD/DVD
|GKIDS
|US$26.98
|October 18
Naruto Set 8 BD
|Viz Media
|US$24.98
|October 18
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|October 18
Pokémon: Secrets of the Jungle BD
|Viz Media
|US$24.98
|October 18
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle DVD
|Viz Media
|US$19.98
|October 18
Pokémon Winter Celebration DVD
|Viz Media
|US$14.98
|October 18
A Silent Voice Steelbook BD/DVD
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.98
|October 18
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 18
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 18
Candy and Cigarettes GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 18
Canis Dear Hatter GN 2
|Kuma
|US$14.95
|October 18
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 12
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 18
Children of the Whales GN 20
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|October 18
Chitose Is In the Ramune Bottle GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 18
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 18
Drip Drip GN
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|October 18
The Evil Secret Society of Cats GN 1 (color)
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 18
The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 18
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 18
The Geek Ex-Hitman GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 18
Heavenly Delusion GN 4
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|October 18
Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway GN 5
|One Peace
|US$9.99
|October 18
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 18
I Got Fired as a Court Wizard so Now I'm Moving to the Country to Become a Magic Teacher GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 18
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 18
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 18
In the Land of Leadale GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 18
JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 18
Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler GN 15
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 18
Kakegurui twin GN 11
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 18
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 18
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 18
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|October 18
MonsTABOO GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 18
My Hero Academia GN Box Set 1
|Viz Media
|US$179.99
|October 18
Nights with a Cat GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 18
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 20
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 18
Persona 5 GN 9
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 18
PTSD Radio GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|October 18
Record of Ragnarok GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|October 18
The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent: The Other Saint GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 18
Sasaki and Peeps GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 18
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 18
Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 18
Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition GN 8 (hardcover)
|Square Enix Manga
|US$22.99
|October 18
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 6
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 18
The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes: Ultramarine GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 18
Twin Star Exorcists GN 26
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 18
Undead Unluck GN 9
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 18
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 18
Are You Lost? GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 18
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 18
Black Summoner GN 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 19
The Café Terrace and its Goddesses GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 18
Candy and Cigarettes GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 18
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 12
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 18
Cells at Work! White Brigade GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 18
Children of the Whales GN 20
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|October 18
Chitose Is In the Ramune Bottle GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 18
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 18
The Demon Girl Next Door GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 18
Doing His Best to Confess GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 18
Drip Drip GN
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|October 18
Edens Zero GN 19
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 18
Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 24
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 18
The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 18
Fire Force GN 29
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 18
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 18
Gamaran GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 18
The Geek Ex-Hitman GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 18
Golden Gold GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 18
I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 6
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 18
I Got Fired as a Court Wizard so Now I'm Moving to the Country to Become a Magic Teacher GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 18
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 18
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 18
In the Land of Leadale GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 18
Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler GN 15
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 18
The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! GN 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 20
Medalist GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 18
MonsTABOO GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 18
Nights with a Cat GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 18
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 20
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 18
Persona 5 GN 9
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 18
Record of Ragnarok GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|October 18
The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent: The Other Saint GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 18
Sasaki and Peeps GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 18
A Serenade for Pretend Lovers GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 18
She, Her Camera, and Her Seasons GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 18
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 18
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 6
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 18
Twin Star Exorcists GN 26
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 18
Undead Unluck GN 9
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 18
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 18
Date A Live Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 18
Dragon and Ceremony Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 18
Final Fantasy XIV: Chronicles of Light Novel (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$24.99
|October 18
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 18
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 20
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|October 18
Magical Explorer Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 18
Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 14
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 18
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 14.5
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|October 18
Spy Classroom Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 18
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 18
TITAN Novel
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 18
Unnamed Memory Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 18
Your Forma Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 18
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 20
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 18
Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 21
D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 20
Date A Live Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 18
Dragon and Ceremony Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 18
Final Fantasy XIV: Chronicles of Light Novel
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 18
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 20
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 18
Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 17
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 20
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|October 18
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 14.5
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 18
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 19
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 21
Spy Classroom Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 18
To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 18
Unnamed Memory Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 18
Vivy Prototype Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 20
VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 17
Your Forma Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 18
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Switch game
|Ubisoft
|US$59.99
|October 20
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gold Edition Switch game
|Ubisoft
|US$89.99
|October 20
Persona 5 Royal Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC game
|Sega
|US$59.99
|October 20
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker - The Art of Resurrection - Among the Stars Artbook (hardcover)
|Square Enix Books
|US$39.99
|October 18
The Ghibliotheque Guide to Anime: The Essential Guide to Japanese Animated Cinema Book (hardcover)
|Welbeck Publishing
|US$24.95
|October 18
Hidetaka Tenjin's Artistry of Macross: From Flash Back 2012 to Macross Frontier Artbook (hardcover)
|Udon Entertainment
|US$49.99
|October 18
The Shonen Jump Guide to Making Manga Book
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|October 18