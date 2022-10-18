×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 16-22

posted on by Alex Mateo
Burn The Witch, The Deer King anime; Mission: Yozakura Family, The Executioner and Her Way of Life manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Aoharu x Machinegun BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 October 18
Burn The Witch BDCite Viz Media US$24.98 October 18
Burn The Witch Limited Edition BDAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$39.98 October 18
The Deer King BD/DVDPlease GKIDS US$26.98 October 18
Naruto Set 8 BDPlease Viz Media US$24.98 October 18
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 October 18
Pokémon: Secrets of the Jungle BDPlease Viz Media US$24.98 October 18
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle DVDPlease Viz Media US$19.98 October 18
Pokémon Winter Celebration DVDPlease Viz Media US$14.98 October 18
A Silent Voice Steelbook BD/DVDPlease Shout! Factory US$26.98 October 18

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 18
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 3Cite Yen Press US$12.99 October 18
Candy and Cigarettes GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 October 18
Canis Dear Hatter GN 2Please Kuma US$14.95 October 18
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 18
Children of the Whales GN 20Please Viz Media US$12.99 October 18
Chitose Is In the Ramune Bottle GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 18
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 18
Drip Drip GNPlease Viz Media US$12.99 October 18
The Evil Secret Society of Cats GN 1 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 18
The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 18
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 18
The Geek Ex-Hitman GN 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 18
Heavenly Delusion GN 4Please Denpa US$12.95 October 18
Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway GN 5Please One Peace US$9.99 October 18
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 18
I Got Fired as a Court Wizard so Now I'm Moving to the Country to Become a Magic Teacher GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 18
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 18
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 18
In the Land of Leadale GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 18
JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 18
Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler GN 15Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 18
Kakegurui twin GN 11Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 18
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 18
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 18Please Viz Media US$14.99 October 18
MonsTABOO GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 18
My Hero Academia GN Box Set 1Please Viz Media US$179.99 October 18
Nights with a Cat GN 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 18
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 20Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 18
Persona 5 GN 9Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 18
PTSD Radio GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 October 18
Record of Ragnarok GN 4Please Viz Media US$12.99 October 18
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent: The Other Saint GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 18
Sasaki and Peeps GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 18
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 18
Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 18
Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition GN 8 (hardcover)Please Square Enix Manga US$22.99 October 18
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 18
The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes: Ultramarine GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 18
Twin Star Exorcists GN 26Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 18
Undead Unluck GN 9Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 18

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 18
Are You Lost? GN 10Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 18
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 October 18
Black Summoner GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 19
The Café Terrace and its Goddesses GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 18
Candy and Cigarettes GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 18
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 18
Cells at Work! White Brigade GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 18
Children of the Whales GN 20Please Viz Media US$8.99 October 18
Chitose Is In the Ramune Bottle GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 18
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 18
The Demon Girl Next Door GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 18
Doing His Best to Confess GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 18
Drip Drip GNPlease Viz Media US$8.99 October 18
Edens Zero GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 18
Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 24Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 18
The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 18
Fire Force GN 29Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 18
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 18
Gamaran GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 18
The Geek Ex-Hitman GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 18
Golden Gold GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 18
I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 18
I Got Fired as a Court Wizard so Now I'm Moving to the Country to Become a Magic Teacher GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 18
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 18
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 18
In the Land of Leadale GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 18
Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler GN 15Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 18
The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 20
Medalist GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 18
MonsTABOO GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 18
Nights with a Cat GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 18
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 20Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 18
Persona 5 GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 18
Record of Ragnarok GN 4Please Viz Media US$8.99 October 18
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent: The Other Saint GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 18
Sasaki and Peeps GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 18
A Serenade for Pretend Lovers GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 18
She, Her Camera, and Her Seasons GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 18
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 18
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 18
Twin Star Exorcists GN 26Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 18
Undead Unluck GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 18

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 7Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 18
Date A Live Novel 7Cite Yen Press US$14.99 October 18
Dragon and Ceremony Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 October 18
Final Fantasy XIV: Chronicles of Light Novel (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$24.99 October 18
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 18
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 20Please Yen Press US$13.99 October 18
Magical Explorer Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 18
Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 14Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 18
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 14.5Please Yen Press US$13.99 October 18
Spy Classroom Novel 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 18
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 18
TITAN NovelPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 October 18
Unnamed Memory Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 18
Your Forma Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 18

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 20
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 7Cite Yen Press US$8.99 October 18
Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 21
D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 20
Date A Live Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 18
Dragon and Ceremony Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 18
Final Fantasy XIV: Chronicles of Light NovelPlease Yen Press US$14.99 October 18
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 20
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 18
Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 17
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 20Please Yen Press US$7.99 October 18
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 14.5Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 18
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 19Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 21
Spy Classroom Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 18
To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 18
Unnamed Memory Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 18
Vivy Prototype Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 20
VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 17
Your Forma Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 18

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Switch gamePlease Ubisoft US$59.99 October 20
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gold Edition Switch gameCite Ubisoft US$89.99 October 20
Persona 5 Royal Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Sega US$59.99 October 20

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker - The Art of Resurrection - Among the Stars Artbook (hardcover)Please Square Enix Books US$39.99 October 18
The Ghibliotheque Guide to Anime: The Essential Guide to Japanese Animated Cinema Book (hardcover)Cite Welbeck Publishing US$24.95 October 18
Hidetaka Tenjin's Artistry of Macross: From Flash Back 2012 to Macross Frontier Artbook (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Udon Entertainment US$49.99 October 18
The Shonen Jump Guide to Making Manga BookPlease Viz Media US$16.99 October 18
