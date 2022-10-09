Wise Man's Grandchild Novel Series Listed as Ending in 17th Volume

Series launched in 2015, inspired TV anime in 2019

Amazon is listing that writer Tsuyoshi Yoshioka and illustrator Seiji Kikuchi 's Kenja no Mago light novel series will end with the 17th volume. The volume is slated to ship on November 29.

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the series as it aired with the title Wise Man's Grandchild . The two companies describe the anime:

A young man dies in a car accident and is reborn in a magical new world. The old, yet wise Merlin finds the boy, names him Shin, raises him from infancy, and teaches him combat and powerful magic along the way. 15 years later, Shin is ready to travel the globe on his own, but Merlin forgot to teach him something major—common sense!

Yoshioka began posting the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Be Novelists) website in January 2015. The latest update on the website for the story was on October 5. Kadokawa began publishing the series in print in July 2015.

Shunsuke Ogata launched an ongoing manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website in March 2016.



Source: Amazon