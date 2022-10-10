×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
The Tale of the Outcasts Anime Reveals More Cast, Key Visual

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Risa Imayanagi, Junichi Suwabe, Ryotaro Okiayu, Kentarō Kumagai, more cast

The staff for the television anime of Makoto Hoshino's The Tale of the Outcasts (Nokemono-tachi no Yoru) manga revealed the anime's additional cast members and key visual on Monday:

The newly announced cast members include:

Risa Imayanagi as Diana

Junichi Suwabe as Naberius

Ryotaro Okiayu as Danchō (Commander of the Knights of the Sword Cross)

Kentarō Kumagai as Takenami

Yū Kobayashi as Astaroth

Chitose Morinaga as Maurie

Karin Oda as Hariett

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Wisteria is an orphan girl living in a corner of the British Empire at the end of the 19th century. Her life is desolate and bleak–until she encounters Malbus, a powerful but equally lonely immortal being with a furry appearance, hounded by hunters. Together, Wisteria and Malbus roam the Empire–populated by humans and human-like beasts–in search of a place where they can live together in peace.

The anime's staff previously announced that Ayana Taketatsu and Katsuyuki Konishi will play the main characters Wisteria and Marbas respectively, and Ryōta Ōsaka will play as Wisteria's older brother Snow.

The staff for the anime include:

The staff also previously announced that the anime will premiere in January 2023.

Hoshino debuted the manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday in August 2019. The manga ended in April 2021. The eighth and final compiled book volume shipped alongside the seventh volume in May 2021.

Sources: The Tale of the Outcasts anime's website, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives