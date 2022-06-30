The Tale of the Outcasts Manga Gets TV Anime

Manga about orphan girl, human-like beasts debuted in August 2019

Makoto Hoshino 's The Tale of the Outcasts ( Nokemono-tachi no Yoru ) manga is getting a television anime. An official website opened and unveiled a teaser visual:

Hoshino shared illustrations to commemorate the anime's announcement:

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Wisteria is an orphan girl living in a corner of the British Empire at the end of the 19th century. Her life is desolate and bleak–until she encounters Malbus, a powerful but equally lonely immortal being with a furry appearance, hounded by hunters. Together, Wisteria and Malbus roam the Empire–populated by humans and human-like beasts–in search of a place where they can live together in peace.

Hoshino debuted the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday in August 2019. The manga ended in April 2021. The eighth and final compiled book volume shipped alongside the seventh volume in May 2021.

