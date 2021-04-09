The Tale of the Outcasts Manga Ends on April 14

This year's 19th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Makoto Hoshino 's The Tale of the Outcasts ( Nokemono-tachi no Yoru ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 14.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Wisteria is an orphan girl living in a corner of the British Empire at the end of the 19th century. Her life is desolate and bleak–until she encounters Malbus, a powerful but equally lonely immortal being with a furry appearance, hounded by hunters. Together, Wisteria and Malbus roam the Empire–populated by humans and human-like beasts–in search of a place where they can live together in peace.

Hoshino debuted the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday in August 2019. The sixth compiled book volume shipped last December, and the seventh and eighth volumes will both ship on May 18. Seven Seas Entertainment will ship the first volume on June 1.