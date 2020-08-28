Seven Seas Licenses School Zone, The Tale of the Outcasts, Magical Angel Creamy Mami, More Manga

Also: Wondercat Kyuu-chan manga

Seven Seas announced on Friday that it has licensed the School Zone, The Tale of the Outcasts, Magical Angel Creamy Mami , and Wondercat Kyuu-chan manga.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Ningiyau's School Zone manga physically and digitally in May 2021.

The company describes the story:

Yokoe and Sugiura have been together forever, and they've mastered the art of making trouble when life's a bore. High school might be a drag, but these girls in love know just how to inject a little chaos and comedy into their sloppy school life.

Ningiyau launched the manga in MAGxiv on pixiv in April 2018, and it premiered on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in August 2018. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 9.



Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Makoto Hoshino's The Tale of the Outcasts ( Nokemono-tachi no Yoru ) manga physically and digitally in June 2021.

The company describes the story:

Wisteria is an orphan girl living in a corner of the British Empire at the end of the 19th century. Her life is desolate and bleak–until she encounters Malbus, a powerful but equally lonely immortal being with a furry appearance, hounded by hunters. Together, Wisteria and Malbus roam the Empire–populated by humans and human-like beasts–in search of a place where they can live together in peace.

Hoshino debuted the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday in August 2019. The fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on June 18.



Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Emi Mitsuki's Magical Angel Creamy Mami manga physically and digitally in March 2021.

The company describes the story:

Life gets super rough for idol Megumi Ayase when starlit (and magical!) Mami joins her agency and inadvertently usurps the top spot. Rather than backing down, Ayase leans into her jealousy and will stop at nothing to reclaim her throne…all while still doing her best to be a good senpai !

Mitsuki launched the Mahō no Tenshi Creamy Mami Fukigen na Ohime-sama ( Magical Angel Creamy Mami : Sullen Princess) spinoff of the Magical Angel Creamy Mami series in Coamix 's manga website Comic Tatan in December 2018. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 20.



Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Sasami Nitori's Wondercat Kyuu-chan ( Fushigi Neko no Kyū-chan ) manga digitally and physically in a large-trim edition in March 2021.

The company describes the story:

There's more to this kitty than meets the eye! Kyuu-chan loves snacks, cuddles, and bow ties, but above all, this mischievous wondercat loves Hinata, the young professional who adopted Kyuu-chan into his home. As the two adjust to life together, they discover that they have a lot to learn from each other. The ordinary and the extraordinary live side by side in this delightful slice-of-life comic for animal lovers and beyond!

Nitori launched the manga on Seikaisha 's "Twi4" (Twitter 4-koma ) Twitter account in January 2018. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on June 12.

