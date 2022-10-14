Shōwa no Gurazeni Manga Ends 3rd Part, Returns in February

3rd part launched on August 4

This year's 46th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine published the ending of the third part of Shōwa no Gurazeni , Kawa's spinoff manga of Yūji Moritaka and Keiji Adachi 's Gurazeni Dai League-hen (Gurazeni Big League Arc) manga, on Thursday. The manga will return with its fourth part in early February 2023.

Shōwa no Gurazeni launched in Morning in October 2020. The first part ended in December 2021 to make way for Gurazeni Dai League-hen , the newest Gurazeni story. The manga continued with its second part on March 3, and ended on April 28. The third part then launched on August 4.

Moritaka and Adachi's Gurazeni baseball manga focuses on a baseball team that operates as a highly-stratified society, where the player's performance determines his annual salary. The story follows an eight-year relief pitcher with an odd left-handed side-arm throw named Natsunosuke Bonda as he fights to survive under the team's strict system.

Gurazeni Dai League-hen ended its first part on February 17, and continued with its second part on May 19.

Writer Moritaka and artist Adachi began serializing the original series in 2010. The original series ended in 2014 with 17 volumes, but the creators launched the Gurazeni: Tokyo Dome-hen sequel manga that same year. Tokyo Dome -hen ended in February 2018, and a new series titled Gurazeni : Pa League-hen (Pacific League) launched in March 2018. Pa League-hen ended in its 13th volume, which shipped in October 2021.

The original manga inspired two television anime series, which premiered in April 2018 and October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired.

The manga also recently inspired the Gurazeni : Natsunosuke no Seishun (Gurazeni: Natsunosuke's Youth) spinoff manga by Yōsuke Uzumaki, which debuted in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in March 2020. The manga went on hiatus in July 2021.