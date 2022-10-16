Story of a Small Senior in My Company Manga Gets TV Anime in 2023

's office romantic comedy about new employee & his short superior at work

Manga creator Saisou announced on Monday that the Story of a Small Senior in My Company ( Uchi no Kaisha no Chiisai Sempai no Hanashi ) manga is inspiring a television anime next year.

The office romantic comedy centers around the new employee Takuma Shinzaki and Shiori Katase — his short, big-breasted, charming superior at work who cares about her subordinates.

Saisou launched the manga on Takeshobo 's Storia Dash web manga service in April 2020, and Takeshobo is publishing the fifth compiled book volume on Monday.

Source: Comic Natalie