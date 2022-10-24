Discotek Licenses Aim for the Ace!, GaoGaiGar Series & Final OVA

Discotek Media announced on its live stream on Monday that it has licensed the anime titles Aim for the Ace! , The King of Braves: GaoGaiGar , King of Braves GaoGaiGar Final , Ultimate Muscle / Kinnikuman II , the English-subtitled release of Digimon Adventure , the English-subtitled release of Sonic X , Saint Tail , Ghost Stories , Fist of the North Star: Legend of the True Savior - Legend of Roah : Chapter of Death in Love , Mononoke , Tetsujin 28-go FX , and Treasure Island .

Discotek Media also licensed the live-action Another horror film, Sion Sono 's live-action Suicide Club film, and the 1973 live-action Golgo 13 film. All three films will ship on Blu-ray Disc in winter 2023 in Japanese with English subtitles. Discotek Media will also release the Kamen Rider BLACK tokusatsu series on Blu-ray Disc "later" in 2023. In addition, Discotek 's previously announced release of Project A-ko 4: Final will release on Blu-ray Disc in winter 2023 in Japanese with English subtitles in 1080p.

Aim for the Ace! will release on Blu-ray Disc in early 2023, and will feature all 26 episodes of the anime in 1080p in Japanese with English subtitles. Discotek will have extras and other features.

Aim for the Ace! is Osamu Dezaki 's classic anime adaptation of Sumika Yamamoto 's manga of the same name. The anime aired from 1973 to 1974, and focuses on a tennis novice that joins the school's tennis team as it is headed by a new coach that demands an intense new training regimen that pushes even the team's best players.

The King of Braves: GaoGaiGar will release on Blu-ray Disc in winter 2023, featuring all 49 episodes in 1080p. The release will include Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as the English dub for the first 25 episodes. The release will include "copious" extras, interviews, and " omake " (extra) clips. Discotek does not yet have release details or artwork ready for King of Braves GaoGaiGar Final , but it will release on Blu-ray Disc.

The King of Braves: GaoGaiGar debuted in 1997 and spawned the King of Braves GaoGaiGar Final OVA sequel which in turn inspired the Brave King GaoGaiGar Final Grand Glorious Gathering television anime that retells the OVA 's story with an alternate ending. The anime is part of Sunrise 's Brave Saga franchise . Media Blasters released the series in North America on DVD in 2006 to 2007.



The English-subtitled release of Digimon Adventure will release "later" in 2023 on Blu-ray Disc, with all 54 episodes featuring the same AstroRes™ upscaling technology as the English dub release.

Discotek Media previously licensed and the Digimon Adventure with the English dub , and will release it on Blu-ray Disc on December 27 later this year.



The English-subtitled release of Sonic X will feature all 78 episodes in an SD Blu-ray Disc release in winter 2023. The release will include 5.1 audio from the Japanese HISPEC DVDs, as well as the stereo mix. The release will include a newly restored video, newly revised subtitles based on the Hulu release subtitles retranslated to match existing terminology for the Sonic franchise , translated commercial bumper character profiles, and translated NEPs.

Discotek previously released Sonic X on an SD Blu-ray Disc with the English dub in 2019.



Ultimate Muscle / Kinnikuman II will release on Blu-ray Disc in early 2023 in 77 SD episodes. The release will include extras and other features.

Ultimate Muscle is an adaptation of Yudetamago 's Kinnikuman manga. The anime premiered in 2002. 4Kids Entertainment aired the anime on Fox Box in 2002, and Funimation released it on DVD and VHS in 2004.



Saint Tail will release in winter 2023, and will feature all 43 episodes in 1080p in Japanese with English subtitles. It will also include the English dub for the anime's first 15 episodes, as well as extras and other features.

Saint Tail is a 1995 anime adaptation of Megumi Tachikawa 's manga. Tokyopop originally released the anime on DVD and VHS from 2001 to 2002, but it did not release the complete series.



Ghost Stories ( Gakkō no Kaidan ) will release on two Blu-ray Discs, featuring all 20 episodes in 1080p, in winter 2023. The anime will have the Japanese audio with English subtitles, but will also feature ADV 's infamous parody dub of the series. The release will include a commentary track of the final episode by Ste7en Foster , the ADR Director for ADV 'd pardoy dub , and will also include the closed caption track from ADV , which also includes more jokes.

The 20-episode anime premiered in Japan in 2000. ADV Films released it in North America on five DVDs released from 2005 to 2006. Discotek released the complete series on DVD in March 2014 with the English dub and original Japanese audio.



Fist of the North Star: Legend of the True Savior - Legend of Roah : Chapter of Death in Love will release on Blu-ray Disc in winter 2023, and will include the first film. Discotek Media will release the remaining two films and two short films spearately. The film will have Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as a new English dub produced by Sound Cadence.

The Fist of the North Star: Legend of the True Savior - Legend of Roah films are a film retelling of the Fist of the North Star manga's Holy Emperor arc, and released from 2007 to 2008.



Mononoke will release on Blu-ray Disc with all 12 episodes in HD in winter 2023. The release will include Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as an English dub that Discotek noted is "rarely-seen" and of unknown origin, but was granted to them by the license holder.

The Mononoke anime premiered in 2007 and aired for 12 episodes. The series is a spinoff of the Ayakashi - Samurai Horror Tales anime. Specifically, it follows the medicine seller from the "Bakeneko" (Goblin Cat) arc. The Mononoke anime has five arcs, the last of which is titled "Bakeneko."

The anime previously streamed on Crunchyroll , but is currently available on other streaming services such as The Roku Channel. New Video Group released the series on DVD in North America in 2014. The anime will have a new anime film in 2023.



Tetsujin 28-go FX will feature all 47 episodes in SD Blu-Ray Disc in winter 2023 in Japanese with English subtitles.

Tetsujin 28-go FX is a sequel to the 1963 Tetsujin 28 / Gigantor anime. The anime aired from 1992 to 1993.

Discotek has previously released the 1980 Shin Tetsujin 28 anime remake, the 2004 Tetsujin 28 anime remake, and the 2007 Tetsujin 28: Morning Moon of Midday anime film.



Treasure Island will release on Blu-ray Disc in winter 2023, and will feature all 26 epsidoes in 1080p with Japanese audio with English subtitles.

Treasure Island is Osamu Dezaki 's 1978 classic anime series based on Robert Louis Stevenson 's classic novel.

