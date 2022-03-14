Discotek Licenses 1980 Astro Boy, Digimon Adventure, Symphogear GX, More Anime

Company also licenses 6 more anime for home video release

Discotek Media announced during its "Mega Discotek Day" livestream on Monday that it has licensed nine new anime titles and one animated work for home video release in 2022. The company has also revealed the release windows for two previously announced titles.

The following tiles are new licenses that will get home video releases in 2022:

Title: Astro Boy (1980)

Language: Japanese with English subtitles, English dub

Release Window: May 2022

The full HD release will include the full uncut versions of the first two Japanese episodes, which were cut down to a single episode for the English dub (the combined episode dubbed will also be included). The dubbed version is the Tezuka Productions and Nippon TV dub produced at the University of Wisconsin. Discotek stated it could not include the separate Cinélume dub produced for Canada.



Title: Symphogear GX

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Language: Japanese with revised English subtitles

Release Window: 2022



The release will include omake episodes as well as extra content such as clean opening and ending videos, a music video, trailers, and footage from the anime's premiere event.

The Senki Zesshō Symphogear GX anime premiered in Japan in July 2015.



Title: Fuse – Memoirs of the Hunter Girl

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Language: Japanese with English subtitles

Release Window: 2022

The anime film adaptation of Kazuki Sakuraba 's Fuse Gansaku: Satomi Hakkenden novel opened in October 2012. NIS America had previously released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in May 2014.



Title: Lupin the 3rd : Prison of the Past

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Language: Japanese with English subtitles, English dub

Release Window: 2022

The Lupin III: Prison of the Past television anime special premiered in November 2019.

Discotek will also release the Lupin the 3rd Part I series (episodes 1-23) in May with English subtitles and an English dub .



Title: Case Closed – Fist of Blue Sapphire

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Language: Japanese with English subtitles, English dub

Release Window: 2022

Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire ( Meitantei Conan: Konjō no Fist ) is the 23rd Detective Conan anime film and it opened in Japan in April 2019.



Title: Galactic Whirlwind Sasuraiger

Format: SD Blu-ray Disc

Language: Japanese with English subtitles

Release Window: 2022

Galactic Whirlwind Sasuraiger ( Ginga Shippū Sasuraiger ) is the third part of the J9 trilogy, and it ran from April 1983 to January 1984.



Title: Powered Armor Dorvack

Format: SD Blu-ray Disc

Language: Japanese with English subtitles

Release Window: 2022

Powered Armor Dorvack ran from October 1983 to June 1984. The release will include all 36 episodes, a promo clip, two short films, and a music video.



Title: Holmes of Kyoto

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Language: Japanese with English subtitles

Release Window: 2022

The release will include all 12 episodes in 1080 HD. The television anime adaptation of Mai Mochizuki 's Holmes at Kyoto Teramachi Sanjō ( Kyōto Teramachi Sanjō no Holmes ) mystery novel series premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.



Title: Digimon Adventure

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Language: English dub

Release Window: 2022

The full HD Blu-ray Disc release will feature the AI restoration of the U.S. television version of the Digimon Adventure anime restored via AstroRes process. Discotek will release the original Japanese version of the series at a later date.

The anime aired for 54 episodes in 1999-2000.



The following titles are previously announced licenses that will get home video releases in 2022:

Title: Mon Colle Knights

Format: SD Blu-ray Disc

Language: English dub

Release Window: May 2022

The release will include the U.S. television version of the anime and will include episodes that Discotek had previously been searching for. Discotek announced its acquisition of the English-language masters of the anime in December. It previously released the Japanese version of the anime in April 2021.



Title: Sgt. Frog Season 2

Format: SD Blu-ray Disc

Language: Japanese with English subtitles, English dub

Release Window: 2022

The Season 2 release will include episodes 52-79 of Funimation 's English dubbed DVD release of the anime, and will include English subtitles for episodes 52-103. Funimation did not dub past episode 79. The release will also include improved subtitles.

Discotek previously released the first season of Sgt. Frog , which includes the first 51 episodes with English subtitles and with Funimation 's English dub . The company's overall release of the anime will include all 358 episodes in successive SD Blu-ray Disc volume releases by season.

The anime series ran from 2004 to 2011, and it spawned five feature films.



Discotek also announced it will release the 1990s American cartoon Double Dragon on SD Blu-ray Disc in May.

